Chocolate and Art Make for Sweet Weekends This February

What does art and chocolate have in common for local families in February?

My family and I have a love/hate relationship with the Boca Raton season. The traffic, the manic calendar obligations, never being able to get a restaurant reservation… it can get annoying. On the plus side? The cooler weather and so many great family event options, indoors and out! There’s always something fun going on during a seasonal weekend. Here’s the Boca Mom Talk on two of my favorite family events coming up this month…

Saturday & Sunday, February 4–5

Boca Raton Museum of Art 31st Annual Outdoor Juried Art Festival

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, more than 200 artisans from around the country will be featuring their work around Mizner Park courtesy of the Boca Raton Museum of Art. This year, the festival has added a family zone with four activities: chalk drawing, art tales, banner making, and letter writing to our new president to advocate for arts funding and support. Fine art body painter Shannon Holt will also hold several performances during this year’s event.

The festival will take over Mizner Park with the Activity Zone located in the Mizner Park Amphitheater. It is a free event, but any donations support the museum’s youth educational programs. I also hear the weather is going to be gorgeous!

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL; 561/392-2500

Saturday, February 18

South Florida Science Center & Aquarium 12th Annual “Science of Chocolate”

Treat your family’s taste buds to the sweet side of science at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium’s Science of Chocolate event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on February 18th! The day will be filled with a variety of interactive chocolate experiments to celebrate one of the world’s oldest and most popular desserts.

Science lovers and chocoholics of all ages will learn the science of how chocolate is made and the chemical properties and potential health benefits of the sweet treat. Activities include liquid nitrogen chocolate ice cream, a never-ending chocolate fountain, a chocolate eruptions science demo and even chocolate trivia with prizes. Yum!

The Science of Chocolate is free with paid admission and free to members. General admission is $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under 3.

4801 Dreher Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL; 561/832-1988

See you around this season, Boca moms!

