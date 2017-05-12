Delray Beach Craft Beer Festival is Tonight; Summer Specials at Pistache, Max’s Harvest

Let the summer specials begin. We’re talking about half-price meals, half-price drinks, tasting dinners and wine dinners. And it’s only May. The summer brings wonderful dining options to those of us braving the heat outside the kitchen!

Max’s Harvest

Specials on drinks and prime rib dinners

Starting May 15, Max’s Harvest is rolling out some summer specials, depending on the night. Sunday through Thursdays: The summer beverage program includes $6 cocktails and glasses of wine and $9 martinis. Mondays and Tuesdays, chow down on the prime rib dinner special that includes a twice-baked potato and honey-glazed carrots for $39. Also Mondays and Tuesdays, all bottles of wine will be half off, except wines by the glass.

169 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561/381-9970; maxsharvest.com

Pistache

Attend a French bazaar every Friday

Starting tonight, the French bistro, Pistache, will transform into ‘Le Marche,’ a French bazaar, complete with 12 fair-style stations. Stop by to browse the crepes, gourmet cheeses, charcuterie, breads, raw bar, pommes frites, macarons and more. Tickets are $30 for opening night, which benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Food prices will range from $2.50 to $10.50 per item. The bazaar is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday. Starting May 17, Pistache is also adding a Wine Down Wednesday to the week, with almost all wines half off with an entrée purchase.

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090; pistachewpb.com

Beer buddies!

Head to Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest today

Line up starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight (6:30 p.m. for VIP tix holders) for the 6th Annual Delray Beach Craft Beer Festival at Old School Square. If you didn’t buy early tickets, then it will cost you $45 for general admission, but that means you can sample all beers (and some wines). There will also be pub bites from local restaurants (these will cost extra), live music, a game area and a cash bar for those who want mixed drinks or water.

Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; oldschoolsquare.org

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage in Boca and beyond.