How to Have the Most Fun, Hardcore Boca Birthday Party Ever

My new kind of Boca birthday celebration

I taught my first Pound class to my friends at my 35th birthday part. Photo courtesy of Sweet Memories Photography.

Aren’t you and/or your partner getting tired of going to the same birthday dinner over and over again? My waistline and my wallet are pretty much over it.

Kids birthday parties are one thing (and take up enough of my valuable weekend time, am I right?). But I’m really starting to feel strongly that I don’t need to go overboard every year celebrating the big “36” or “43” (no offense) on a busy Friday or Saturday night. I know I might sound overly cranky, but family time is precious these days!

Champagne and cupcakes after our workout! Photo courtesy of Sweet Moments Photography.

That’s why for the past three years, I’ve subbed in a rockin’ workout class for my birthday celebration in lieu of an expensive and time-consuming dinner. And I serve champagne and cupcakes afterwards … which are essentially guilt-free indulgences since we just worked out.

My celebratory workout of choice? Pound. Rockout. Workout. Pound is a 45 minute, full body cardio and strength class that utilizes Ripstix, a weighted set of drumsticks. It’s inspired by the infectious and energizing fun of playing the drums.

Connie Mullen and me. Photo courtesy of Sweet Memories Photography.

I typically hold my birthday class at Organic Movements in east Boca Raton under the instruction of Connie Mullen Fitness. She’s fantastic and even inspired me to get my own teaching certification this past spring. And I taught my first-ever Pound class on my 35th birthday this year! I figured it would be a great mid-30’s exercise (pun intended) in stepping out of my comfort zone. And it went great!

Some motivational drinking vessels. Photos courtesy of Sweet Memories Photography.

We rocked out at 6 p.m., toasted with champagne and cake at 6:45 p.m., and were home to our husbands and children by 8:30 p.m. on a Monday evening. It was the perfect Boca birthday celebration in my book.

If you want to rock out and hold your own “Pound and Pour” fitness party for a birthday or bachelorette like I did, be sure to check out ConnieMullenFitness.com for more information.

Me and my girlfriends pre-party-workout. Photo courtesy of Sweet Memories Photography.

Visit www.modernbocamom.com for even more fun celebration ideas! And be sure to subscribe to Modern Boca Mom’s weekly e-newsletter: http://bit.ly/mbmsubscribe.

Michelle Olson-Rogers, a native to Boca, is the founder of ModernBocaMom.com, a lifestyle website for the stylish & modern South Florida Mommy. Modern Boca Mom features family events, activities, classes, fitness, dining, travel, home improvement and shopping options—as well as a weekly MOMpreneur spotlight! She and her husband Andrew have one daughter, Avery.

