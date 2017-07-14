Harvest Seasonal’s Summer Menu is Light and Bright; Fun Events at Nitrogen in Jupiter

Delray restaurant harvests the season with new summer menu

Another summer menu brings tastes such as nutty watermelon salad (pictured), summer tuna tartare and Jamaican jerk salmon salad to the new Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in Delray Beach. Also featured are Moroccan spiced kabobs, a Portobello “cheesesteak” and a red mango apricot tango sangria. There should be ingredients sourced from 75 local South Florida farms in the new dishes for this menu.

This under-500 calorie per dish menu is the first restaurant of the chain in Florida for the Pennsylvania-based Dave Magrogan Group. There’s an extensive 50-plus list of wines by the glass, along with cocktails and beer.

1841 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; 561/266-3239

Fun with Nitrogen in Jupiter

Yes, you thought I was talking about the element, but it’s better than that. Nitrogen Bar, Grill & Sushi in Jupiter is celebrating its second year with a (free) anniversary party, plus some fun food events this summer.

On July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. join this little hideaway venue (just east of I-95 off Indiantown Road) for an anniversary party thanking the public. It’s free—there will be complimentary drinks and some bites, with music by DJ Roy Price. While there’s no charge, there is a limit to the number allowed, so just make a table reservation on Open Table or RSVP here.

Then on July 20, there’s a Bacon & Bourbon (or Wine) Pairing from 7 to 9 p.m. The restaurant is teaming with Bacon Boxes (what a great company name!) to serve four bourbon pours or wine samples with bacon treats. Cost is $30 for that, or kick it up a notch for $80 and your pairing flight will include Pappy Van Winkle.

On Aug. 9, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., there will be a wine glass painting workshop that includes the glass and instruction from Uptown Art, with 50 percent off drinks; cost is $10 per wine glass to be painted.

6779 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter; 561/972-2944

