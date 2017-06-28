JULY/AUGUST 2017

The Local

Dive into summer with a guide to area shipwrecks and a delicious primer on soft-shell crab. Plus a spirited bartender creates a comfort drink exclusively for Boca readers.

Dress code: From billowy sleeves to whimsical shoes to sparkly denim, make a statement with colorful summer couture.

City Watch: From Boca Regional to FAU, progress and its blowback continue to energize both sides of the development debate.

by Allison Lewis, Randy Schultz, Marie Speed, Shayna Tanen and John Thomason

