JULY/AUGUST 2017
Table of Contents
Each month we select some stories from the print magazine and expand upon them, exclusively for your eyes, on bocamag.com. Here’s what we chose as your web extras this month:
President of BocaBeautiful.org, John C. Gore, had a lot to say about Mizner 200’s developer, Elad, in his letter to the editor. We couldn’t fit it all in print, but you can read the full version here.
From the Beatles to the Trumps, renegade photographer Harry Benson has been capturing history for more than half a century. With a new documentary and book celebrating his legacy, he continues to point and shoot from the hip.
by John Thomason
Who feuded with whom in city politics? Who swooned us the most at Festival of the Arts? More importantly, who made the best cheesecake? We round up a year’s worth of notable people, memorable events, killer apps and more.
by Allison Lewis, Marie Speed, Shayna Tanen and John Thomason
Green goo isn’t just a Nickelodeon relic. The 2016 algae bloom turned South Florida’s waterways an unsavory color last summer. We catch up with the toxic avengers hoping to prevent a sequel.
by Stacey Singer DeLoye
Experience the food, architecture, recreation and essence of Catalonia’s greatest treasure by listening to its locals—not the online algorithms.
by Katie Wilson
Readers comment on recent articles in Boca magazine and blogs on bocamag.com.
Facebook envy of her globetrotting friends leaves the author pining for her next summer vacation.
by Marie Speed
Dive into summer with a guide to area shipwrecks and a delicious primer on soft-shell crab. Plus a spirited bartender creates a comfort drink exclusively for Boca readers.
Dress code: From billowy sleeves to whimsical shoes to sparkly denim, make a statement with colorful summer couture.
City Watch: From Boca Regional to FAU, progress and its blowback continue to energize both sides of the development debate.
by Allison Lewis, Randy Schultz, Marie Speed, Shayna Tanen and John Thomason
Boca magazine highlights its partners with a series of fun events that showcase their brands and businesses.
A local entrepreneur sounds an alarm, a country-club innovator gets down to earth, and a Delray attorney fights for the underprivileged.
by Gary Greenberg
Discover a hard-hitting gym that trains its trainers, a skin care line that vaporizes its competition, and a chilly new way to eliminate excess fat.
by Allison Lewis
Roger Ward cultivates art and nature as the new executive director of the county’s one-of-a-kind Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens.
by John Thomason
Our review-driven guide to the finest dining in South Florida spotlights Bluefin Sushi, Brulé Bistro and Novello. We rate Boca’s best gelato stops, and iPic’s mixologist is ready for his close-up.
Reviews by Lynn Kalber
This past spring, Festival of the Arts dazzled us as usual, while two luncheons raised much-needed bucks for exceptional causes.
by Shayna Tanen
After 54 years of marriage, the author takes time to appreciate his better half—and the hard work and dedication that come along with “for better or worse.”
by John Shuff
