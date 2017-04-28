May is National Burger Month: Where’s Your Beef?

At TooJay’s, Hangover, avocado and BBQ Burgers debut

With the weekend here, a lot of the snowbirds gone and the sun heating things up nicely, you’re forgiven for going out and having a fun-in-the-sun party. But there’s always the next morning regret, and that’s where TooJay’s new Hangover burger (pictured) comes in. For a hearty remedy, this burger has caramelized onions, American cheese, bacon and remoulade sauce topped with a fried egg. That will take care of your headache and any feelings of hunger, too. For National Burger Month, TooJay’s has also created the avocado burger (with Swiss cheese, arugula and lemon garlic aioli along with the avocado), and the BBQ burger.

Available at all locations.

Oceans 234 entertains tastebuds with burger contest

Which will sell better? Oceans 234 is featuring a special Steve’s Ultimate Patty Melt May 1 through May 10 (with bacon-crusted patty, pepper jack cheese, smoky jalapeno aioli, avocado, arugula, red onions and pickled sweet and spicy peppers on toasted marble rye), and Joe’s Mushroom with a View Burger May 11 through May 21 (wild mushrooms, Swiss, crispy onions, arugula, lemon truffle aioli on brioche bun). Whichever burger sells the most will be featured the last two weeks of National Burger Month. Sit next to the ocean, eat and vote!

234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Guest chefs highlight burgers at Pizza & Burger

Each week during May, special guest chefs will create their own specialty burgers for a week at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina, in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Starting May 1, the husband/wife team of Shannon and Ray Allen (of two-time NBA championship fame) will bring their own burger to customers. They own Grown, a USDA Organic Certified restaurant in South Miami, and their Grown’s Signature Salmon Burger will be on the menu.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/674-4636

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.