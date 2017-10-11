Mommy and Me for You and Me: Our Top 3 Boca Classes

Sometimes you just need to GTFO—get the family out of the house—especially when you have a little one.

My saving grace when I had a toddler? Mommy & Me classes (and wine). But seriously, I had no earthly idea how amazing a baby and toddler music class would be for my mommy morale. I made friends! I learned songs I could sing to my kid at home! I enjoyed a change of scenery! It was great.

And luckily, we have some amazing Mommy & Me options in Boca Raton. Here are my favorites.

Modern Boca Mommy & Me at Grandview Preparatory School

Get ready to sing, dance and move! Modern Boca Mommy & Me at Grandview Preparatory School allows children to learn and explore in a real-life educational setting. Each 45 minute #grandviewmoms class during the school year (and summer!) is specifically tailored to capture the attention of babies and toddlers. All classes are taught by the school’s early childhood faculty and offer opportunities for parents and their children to participate in yoga, dance, music and movement. Plus, it’s a lot of fun!

I’m the Director of Communications and Community outreach at Grandview, and I’ve been helping promote their Mommy & Me classes. And while I do get paid to talk about how great it is, it really is great! My daughter graduated from the program and into Grandview’s preschool last year.

336 Spanish River Blvd. NW, Boca Raton

Mommy & Me Dance at Organic Movements

The Mommy & Me Dance class at Organic Movements in east Boca is not only fun for babies and toddlers, but is a challenging hour-long workout for Mom as well. Founder Ms. Courtney developed the class to introduce rhythm, musicality and movement to the youngest of Boca’s residents. In addition to stretching, core strengthening exercises and ballet movements, there is music, scarf and ribbon play. And puppets. I love the puppets!

Boca Mom Tip: Bring your baby carrier so you can wear your little one while you move in class!

2400 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Suite 12, Boca Raton

Songs for Seeds at Creative Heart Dance Studio

Musical education AND a live band? Yep, that’s what you’ll get at Songs for Seeds, a Mommy & Me import straight from New York City! This weekly interactive class encourages children, newborn to age 6, to sing, dance and play along with a three-piece band. Kids can rock out with children’s instruments as well as real drums, guitars and keyboards during the 45-minute class. Songs for Seeds even introduces instruments from around the world with teachers taking students on a global journey each week at their new location in central Boca Raton.

8212 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Visit www.modernbocamom.com for even more things to do with your little ones! And be sure to subscribe to Modern Boca Mom’s weekly e-newsletter: http://bit.ly/mbmsubscribe