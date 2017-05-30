For National Macaron Day, We Give You Villa Azur’s Raspberry Macaron Recipe

Villa Azur reveals recipe for Macaron Day

Executive Chef Erwin Mallet of Miami’s Villa Azur is sharing his macaron recipe to celebrate National Macaron Day on May 31. These meringue-based bites are made with egg whites, powered sugar, almond flour, and jam for a delectable sweet. All the ingredients are measured here in grams, which is a common baking measurement. Don’t use the metric system? No problem, just type the conversion you want into Google.

Raspberry Macaron

Ingredients:

MACARON

Almond flour/meal – 212 grams

Powdered sugar – 212 grams

Egg whites, two separate amounts – 82 grams, 90 grams

Red food coloring

Granulated sugar, plus a pinch for the egg whites – 236 grams

Water – 158 grams

RASPBERRY JAM

Raspberry purée – 1 kg

Granulated sugar – 50 grams

Pectine – 10 grams

Macaron Preparation:

Prepare your pastry bag, parchment paper and sheet pan. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Sift the almond flour and powdered sugar into a large bowl and whisk together, then pour in the 82 grams of egg whites and combine with spatula, add the red colorant. Place the remaining 90 grams of egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Combine the 236 grams of granulated sugar and the water in a small saucepan and heat over medium-high heat until the syrup reaches 203 degrees F. Letting the syrup continue to cook, add a pinch of sugar to the egg whites, turn the mixer to medium speed, and whip to soft peaks. When the syrup reaches 248 degrees F, remove the pan from the heat. Turn the mixer to medium-low speed and slowly add the syrup. Increase the speed and whip for 5 minutes until it is cool. Fold one-third of the meringue into the almond mixture, then continue adding the egg whites a little at a time. Transfer the mixture to the pastry bag with the tip and pipe the macaron, lift up the sheet pan and tap the bottom of the pan to spread the batter evenly and smooth any peaks left by the pastry bag. Bake for 9 to 12 minutes.

Jam Preparation:

Warm up the 1 kg raspberry purée with 50 grams of granulated sugar and 10 grams of pectine until the jam boils.

Put the jam in the freezer for 2 hours.

When the jam is cold, put it in a blender and mix until the perfect texture.

To fill the macaron:

Transfer the jam into the pastry bag.

Remove the macaron from the pan.

Starting in the center, pipe the jam and top with a second macaron.

Put in the refrigerator for 3 hours before serving.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.