boynton italian

New Boynton Italian Joint, Taco Tuesday and Public Hour

/0 Comments/in /by

Il Bacio owners open Baciami in Boynton Beach

©2017 J.A.

Two Delray Beach restaurateurs, Steven Pellegrino Sr., and son, Steven Pellegrino Jr., have opened Baciami Italiano in Boynton Beach. They are also owners of Delray Beach’s Il Bacio restaurant and nightclub, and Prime Delray, a steakhouse and supper club. The new venue in Las Ventanas at 1415 S. Federal Highway (561/810-5538), has Neapolitan pizza and “authentic traditional Italian cuisine.” That would include all kinds of pizza, and dishes such as meatball parmigiana (pictured), tenderloin pasta, pomodoro, seafood fra Diavolo and much more. The happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with $7.77 appetizers, wine and cocktail specials. Wednesdays are Ladies’ Nights, featuring a glass of wine and Neapolitan pizza for $16, and then there are Lobster Nights on Thursdays and family-style dinners on Sundays.

Taco Tuesdays going at Burt & Max’s

B&M_KoreanShortRibTaco

Tuesdays are the work days when Friday seems impossibly far away, which means a nice taco (or two or three) would help the situation. There are a few taco Tuesdays around, and now Burt & Max’s adds Executive Chef Patrick Broadhead’s a la carte taco creations to the mix. For $4 or $5 each, try chicken fajita tacos, Korean short rib tacos (pictured), shrimp al Pastor, Baja fish and other traditional Mexican dishes ($5-$9) such as Mexican street corn, tostada salad and more. You need a margarita to go with those, of course. Tuesdays just got a little brighter.

9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

The Regional launches Public Hour specials

The Regional Pimento Cheese photo by South Moon Photography[3][1][5]

Keeping in mind that The Regional Kitchen & Public House is my fave before-and-after-Kravis place to go in West Palm Beach, now comes word of its new Public Hour specials. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., have two-for-one $5 draft beers, $7 wines, $9 frozen rosé and single liquor cocktails. In addition, Chef Lindsay Autry’s appetizers are just $6, and include her amazing pimento cheese with crackers & crudité (pictured). Or the crispy Brussel sprouts, or deviled eggs with Dijon, cornichons and cayenne. And more. Now you could go for Public Hour, stay for dinner, see the Kravis show, then go back for a late-night cocktail. Now that’s entertainment!

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
national burger month May is National Burger Month: Where’s Your Beef?
fl-boca-mizner-200-presentation-20160405-001 Boca Downtown and Midtown Updates and Delray News of Note
Lynn Conservatory of Music students performing at Boca West Country Club. They will perform this year during the Walk in the Woods. Walk in the Woods a Musical Journey
weezer.jpg The Week Ahead: June 14 to 20
kinky boots Review: Kinky Boots at the Kravis Center
pinot noir Perfect Pinot Noirs to Complement Easter and Passover Menus
tigerssweb.jpg Call of the Wild
Addison desserts Mother's Day Dining Specials in Palm Beach County