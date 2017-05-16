New Boynton Italian Joint, Taco Tuesday and Public Hour

Il Bacio owners open Baciami

Two Delray Beach restaurateurs, Steven Pellegrino Sr., and son, Steven Pellegrino Jr., have opened Baciami Italiano in Boynton Beach. They are also owners of Delray Beach’s Il Bacio restaurant and nightclub, and Prime Delray, a steakhouse and supper club. The new venue in Las Ventanas at 1415 S. Federal Highway (561/810-5538), has Neapolitan pizza and “authentic traditional Italian cuisine.” That would include all kinds of pizza, and dishes such as meatball parmigiana (pictured), tenderloin pasta, pomodoro, seafood fra Diavolo and much more. The happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with $7.77 appetizers, wine and cocktail specials. Wednesdays are Ladies’ Nights, featuring a glass of wine and Neapolitan pizza for $16, and then there are Lobster Nights on Thursdays and family-style dinners on Sundays.

Taco Tuesdays going at Burt & Max’s

Tuesdays are the work days when Friday seems impossibly far away, which means a nice taco (or two or three) would help the situation. There are a few taco Tuesdays around, and now Burt & Max’s adds Executive Chef Patrick Broadhead’s a la carte taco creations to the mix. For $4 or $5 each, try chicken fajita tacos, Korean short rib tacos (pictured), shrimp al Pastor, Baja fish and other traditional Mexican dishes ($5-$9) such as Mexican street corn, tostada salad and more. You need a margarita to go with those, of course. Tuesdays just got a little brighter.

9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

The Regional launches Public Hour specials

Keeping in mind that The Regional Kitchen & Public House is my fave before-and-after-Kravis place to go in West Palm Beach, now comes word of its new Public Hour specials. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., have two-for-one $5 draft beers, $7 wines, $9 frozen rosé and single liquor cocktails. In addition, Chef Lindsay Autry’s appetizers are just $6, and include her amazing pimento cheese with crackers & crudité (pictured). Or the crispy Brussel sprouts, or deviled eggs with Dijon, cornichons and cayenne. And more. Now you could go for Public Hour, stay for dinner, see the Kravis show, then go back for a late-night cocktail. Now that’s entertainment!

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

