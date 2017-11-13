Palm Beach Country Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinners, Brunches and Buffets

Prosecco Café

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for a holiday breakfast or lunch with regular menu items as well as special holiday dishes. Prosecco Café is also taking holiday pie and dessert orders, such as the Naughty Nearly Naked Spice Cake (pictured above); place yours by Nov. 21.

4580 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622-3222

Vic & Angelo’s

A Thanksgiving buffet is offered from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; cost is $42.95 for adults, $16.95 for children age 12 and under. Included are Italian specialties (including Bolognese, pictured), a carving station, raw bar, a pasta station, and assorted desserts. A full Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 guests is available to take home—cost is $120 and orders must be placed by Nov. 16.

Delray and Palm Beach Gardens locations; 844/842-2632

The Office

A Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. costs $29.99 per person and includes dishes such as Caesar salad, roasted turkey and desserts. Bottomless brunch mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Mary’s are $10. And to-go orders are available with 72 hours notice for parties of eight of more.

201 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-3600

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House

A three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner is offered from noon to 9 p.m. Cost is $38 per person, $15 for children, and includes dishes such as butternut squash soup, herb-roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. The a la carte menu will also be available.

351 Plaza Real, Mizner Park, Boca Raton; 561/391-0755

Cabo Flats Cantina & Tequila Bars

On Thanksgiving Day, a special Thanksgiving menu will be offered, as well as an all-day happy hour. That’s for all locations, including Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Doral and Dolphin Mall.

14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; 561/499-0378



Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island

A Thanksgiving brunch is offered for both residents and hotel guests from noon to 8 p.m. Cost is $85 for adults, $18 for children under 12. Dishes include choices such as lamb loin, roasted turkey, pork belly with mini corn arepa, seared scallops and more.

3800 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island; 561/340-1795

Bistro Ten Zero One

Two Thanksgiving options are available—a buffet with seatings at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. that costs $55 for adults, $27 for children 12 and under (meat and cheese stations pictured); and a three-course, prix-fixe dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $32 per person, which includes unlimited sparkling wine.

1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234, ext. 1908

Table 26

A three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving meal is offered on the holiday, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $58 per person and includes dishes such as butternut squash bisque, fall salad, roasted turkey and dessert, of course.

1700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/855-2660

Spoto’s Oyster Bar

A holiday menu for Thanksgiving will be served from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a roasted turkey entrée, as well as a macadamia nut-encrusted mahi mahi and a steak filet.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

Okeechobee Steakhouse

A prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving Day is offered from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $31.99 for adults and $18.99 for children. Included are salad, turkey, potatoes or yams and more.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Pistache French Bistro

A three-course, prix-fixe menu will be available on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $65 for adults, $25 for children, and includes options such as coconut ginger and butternut squash veloute, Burgundy escargots, roasted veal sweetbreads, all-natural turkey, king salmon “Veronique,” beef Bourguignon, steak frites and desserts.

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

Chez L’Epicier

Special Thanksgiving dishes highlight this menu, including foie gras (pictured), compressed squash, chestnut veloute, confit duck risotto, Parmesan wheel for two, soufflé with apple pie stuffing and much more. Cost is $79 for two people.

288 S. County Road, Palm Beach; 561/508-7030

Sant Ambroeus

A Thanksgiving Buffet is offered for the holiday; cost is $84 per person and will be held from noon to 8 p.m. It will be traditional holiday dishes with a classic Italian twist, including quiche, guinea hen rollatini, traditional roast turkey, beef filet Wellington, poached salmon and tortellini with veal meatballs, as well as dessert.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; 561/285-7990

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach County. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

