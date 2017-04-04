Peru: Traveling Well in the Sacred Valley

The chef in a crisp white jacket takes slices of fruit from a market vendor and holds them out in her palm. “Whatever you do, don’t eat the seeds,” she warned.

Around her in the Peruvian market is a group of tourists from America. They reach in and grab slices. The skin looks like drab green dragon scales. Inside is a pulpy, stringy fruit the color of spoiled cream. Poisonous black seeds float within, and the flesh smells a bit like French cheese.

“Trust me,” said the chef with a dimply smile. Her name is Thais Rodriguez, the relatively new and wildly talented chef at the JW Marriott in Cusco, a mountainside city in Peru’s historic Sacred Valley. “It’s so good.”

She’s right. As the chirimoya melts on the tourists’ tongues, it tastes a bit like pear and orange. The fruit is nearly as smooth as custard. It’s tree-grown ice cream.

This chef-led exploration of Cusco’s San Pedro Market is one of many novel options for Peruvian tourists these days. Once a destination only for the backpacker and adventure traveler, the Sacred Valley has gone decidedly upscale. Celebrity chefs have opened restaurants here, tasting menus have arrived, and luxury hotels have opened their doors. Tour groups in cushy Mercedes vans now dot the unpaved Andean backroads, and train lunches are more likely to feature tablecloths and bar carts than paper bags. And instead of tourists wandering around the market wondering what they’re seeing, now they can go with Rodriguez, a classically trained chef who happens to make an excellent tour guide.

This revitalization actually returns Cusco to the role it once served centuries ago. In the mid-14th century, emperor Pachacuti built Cusco into the capital of a vast Incan kingdom, fed in part by fertile farmland of what his people called the Sacred Valley. When the Spanish arrived a century later, Cusco became a capital of their conquered South American lands. The settlers built grand cathedrals from the stones of Incan temples and wide European-style squares.