Pub Crawls & Parties on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s sweetness: Guinness cupcakes at The Bakery Bar

On St. Patrick’s Day there are the usual pub crawls, street fests and green beer, but at Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar, you can pay $4 for a Guinness cupcake! These tasty morsels will be available now through March 17. As a Guinness girl myself, I can’t imagine a better combo. The chocolate and Guinness-infused cupcakes are topped with cream cheese icing and dipped in chocolate ganache.

2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/566-6100

Create your own pub crawl in Boca, Delray and West Palm Beach

If you start on March 17 with an Irish breakfast at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can stay there for Irish music at 2 p.m. Enjoy the Irish step dancing and Irish fun, or continue to pub No. 2.

That would be The Dubliner at Mizner Park, where the action starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m.. It includes a block party with an Irish buffet of corned beef, shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash.

Then you can travel a bit to O’Shea’s in West Palm Beach, which is closing down the 500 block of Clematis Street starting at 9 a.m. for its annual party. It will also include Irish food (with bangers ‘n’ mash, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and more) along with plenty of drinks. Also bagpipers, Irish dancers and everything green.

Farther east on Clematis will be another block closing. Roxy’s is having its annual St. Patrick’s Day party with “Kegs & Eggs” early from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., then a big block party until 9 p.m. There will be live music, food and, of course, fun.

Pub crawl guide:

