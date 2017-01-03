Save Some Money by Dining in 2017

I thought I’d start this year out by giving you a gift. Saving money, eating and donating to good causes all at the same time – what’s better in the new year, with all the holiday bills arriving in the mail?

My secret is CharityDine.com. I thought this was a fairly open secret, but when I mentioned my latest savings to some close friends last year, none had ever heard of it. Now they’re all big fans. So I’m passing on this knowledge to you.

It works this way: When you log on to CharityDine.com, you can buy gift certificates to your favorite restaurants at a hefty discount. You also pick from a list of charities to receive a donation from your purchase. For instance, you may pay $25 for a $50-off coupon at Roots in Boca Raton. When you eat there, spend at least $100, then hand the server your certificate, $50 is taken off your bill. At the same time, the charity you chose will receive 15 percent of your certificate purchase from CharityDine.com. In business since 2010, CharityDine.com pays the restaurants. You just save money on your restaurant bill.

There are different certificate amounts available. They are usually good for 90 days from the date of purchase, and you can print them out on your printer (or receive them by mail). There are some restrictions with some restaurants (days of week, alcohol not included), but not all, so be sure to read the fine print. Usually there is a minimum amount you need to spend – for example, spend $80 to use a $40-off certificate. The list of restaurants does change with additions/deletions, but the gift certificates are honored unless the restaurant goes out of business. Then you are issued an xchange for another certificate with the same value.

It’s pretty easy. It helps your wallet. It helps charities distribute services and products to people and animals in need. It lets you try new menus and support the restaurants and their employees.

There’s no downside. Enjoy!

Here’s a list of local charities you can choose from:

American Lung Association

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County

Broward Education Foundation

Hospice of Palm Beach County

Humane Society of Greater Miami

Little Smiles

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Think Pink Kids

And here are just a few of the participating restaurants. There are many more in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties: