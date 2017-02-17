See Bobby Flay With Your Own Eyeballs at Downtown BBQ Throwdown Tomorrow

I feel like there’s no good barbeque near me.

And that makes me very sad. I live way out west in Wellington right now, and all we have out there are chain restaurants like Smokey Bones and Park Avenue Grill.

If you find yourself in a similar BBQ-devoid, soulless vacuum of suburbia, then you may consider going to the 2017 Downtown BBQ Throwdown at Mizner Park Amphitheater tomorrow, Feb. 18. I love going to Mizner, eating good barbeque and MEETING BOBBY FLAY. That’s right, folks, the king—of literally all food, ever—himself Bobby Flay will host and judge the competition, with over 40 local chefs competing for the title of Grand Champion and the opportunity to compete in the 30th Annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

The event goes on all day. You can purchase finger-licking BBQ, meet local celebs and chefs, drink and more. It’s chaired by Miguel and Denese Brito, whose vision is to support the local community, according to a press release.

The throwdown benefits our bellies as well as eight local charities: The Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Helping Hands, Brothers of St. Gregory’s, Family Promise, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, KidSanctuary, Love Boca and The Spirit of Giving.

Another, equally important celebrity chef (in my opinion) will prepare an invitation-only farewell brunch on Sunday. That chef is Anne Burrell. So cheers to the lucky, invite-only few. You haunt my dreams and make me drool with envy. 🙂

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and $10 for children ages 9-12. They can be purchased here. Children 8 and under may enter for free with a canned good donation.