Staff Pick: 8 TV Series We Can’t Stop Watching This Summer

Get the popcorn going, snuggle into your favorite lazy-person pants, and turn on the tube. Combine cable, broadcast, streaming services and whatever’s at your local library and you have an unlimited number of TV series to watch this summer. Here’s what the staff at Boca mag can’t stop watching after work.

Marie Speed, Editor-in-Chief

Season 3, “Bloodline” Streaming on Netflix

The Rayburns aren’t bad people—they just do bad things—and to watch them sink into the depths of their collective black hole of immorality, a process set in motion years ago, is delicious. But the real star of course is the Keys and the Florida Everglades, from mangrove-choked canals to the broad sweep of turquoise bay. Road trip!

Shari Brown, Graphic Designer/ Production Coordinator

Season 2, “Wynonna Earp” Syfy

“Wynonna Earp” is one of Syfy’s newest and best. Our protagonist is a wise-cracking, demon-hunting gunslinger who, alongside her bubbly sister and immortal friends, spends the episodes saving her childhood town. The mystery of her family is just as compelling as the mystery of the town’s past and all of the gruesome ghosts and ghouls that live there. This show has every Weird West trope you can think of.

Allison Lewis, Associate Editor

All seasons, “Parks and Recreation” NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime

I’m always late to the “next great TV show” wagon, but that means I can plow through multiple seasons of a comedy or thriller whenever I want. “Parks and Rec” is quirky and empowering for women (and men) of all ages. Leslie Knope does a great job of portraying some of the issues that women deal with today, while also keeping things real and sometimes messy. I love that the main cast doesn’t really change and that the storylines tie in together. Plus, it’s just a lot of good humor and quick punch lines. It’ll make you laugh whenever you need a pick-me-up. And always remember, vote for Knope.

John Shuff, Owner/ Publisher

All seasons, “The Doctor Blake Mysteries” PBS, ABC, Netflix

We love the Dr. Blake mystery series (we watch it on public television, channel 2). Blake’s a forensic physician in a small South Australian community. He returns there after World War II to take over his dad’s practice. Having lost a wife and child in the war, he later finds the daughter who rebuffs him, and he returns to his home. While practicing medicine he meddles in police department crimes. It’s intriguing how he solves these crimes which are complicated and fascinating. You can get the whole series on Netflix. Don’t miss it.

Mandy Wynne, Production Manager

Season 4, “Turn: Washington’s Spies” AMC, Netflix

AMC premiered yet another hit TV show in 2014 with this nail-biting series telling the story of America’s first spy ring during the Revolutionary War era. Based on Alexander Rose’s novel of the same name, “Turn” explores the intricate lives of several key characters during the insurgence of 1776. The drama digs deeper than the battlefield and follows a group of childhood friends who risked everything to form the “Culper Ring” (led by cabbage farmer Abe Woodhull) whose persistent efforts in obtaining British Intelligence gave Major Benjamin Tallmadge and subsequently, Gen. Washington the upper hand during a time when the Continental Army was in dire straits. Whilst Season’s 1-3 are available for binge-watching on Netflix, the show is now in it’s fourth and final season on AMC, and since I am now caught up and eagerly awaiting episode six, this gives me one good reason to stay in on a Saturday night!

David Shuff, Video Production/ Customer Service

All seasons, “Da Vinci’s Demons” Starz, Amazon Prime

This lesser known gem ran for three seasons on Starz network. Created and written by David S. Goyer (writer of the Christian Bale Batman trilogy and Man of Steel), it takes the early career of Leonardo and gives it the mystical action-adventure treatment. The superb acting, costuming and art direction are worthy of of a big-budget film, and the story and effects make it a must-see for the fantasy/sci-fi fan base. Not for kids.

John Thomason, Managing Editor

Season 1, “Twin Peaks” 2017 revival Showtime

Television has never seen anything like the bonkers revival of “Twin Peaks,” David Lynch’s pioneering early ‘90s drama about a high-profile murder in an eccentric Northwestern town. With its mix of thriller tropes, narcotic music and batty humor, “Twin Peaks” was ahead of its time then; somehow, 27 years later, it’s still ahead of its time, deploying bold experimental cinema techniques in an ostensibly mainstream series. Narrative threads appear and evaporate, only to resurface episodes later if at all. Following this byzantine patchwork is like trying to solve a puzzle when we’re handed only a fraction of the pieces, but we addictively tune in next week hoping for a linkage. Being utterly confused has never felt so thrilling.

Shayna Tanen, Web Editor

All seasons, “Wilfred” (Australian version) IFC, Netflix

In this strange and delightful show, man’s best friend is Wilfred (Jason Gann), literally a man dressed in a shabby dog suit. Man is Adam (Adam Zwar), an entirely boring and nondescript Aussie who would have no character at all if it weren’t for his new love/hate relationship with his girlfriend’s talking dog. Adam seems to be the only person who sees Wilfred as this man/dog mix, and throughout the series he becomes more accepting of the dichotomy. Wilfred drinks, smokes weed and poops in the house. Episode plots usually involve scheming by Wilfred to undermine Adam, or the two working together to make a quick buck under Adam’s girlfriend’s nose. Expect events to escalate to sometimes uncomfortable points. I LOVE the American version with Elijah Wood and Jason Gann because it explores more realistic themes of mental illness, love, friendship and morality. But the Australian version is hilarious and ridiculous, and it has my attention for the moment.