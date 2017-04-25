This Year’s Boca Ballroom Battle Dancers Announced

Easter is over, the snowbirds have flown away and summer is upon us.

Which also means eight people in Boca are getting butterflies in their stomachs.

Yes, the Boca Ballroom Battle is only a few months away and the “elite eight” community leaders who have agreed to dance are just now starting to climb the stairs to the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Royal Palm Place. There they will learn the basic steps of dance in preparation for their own routines that will be performed later this summer in what has become one of Boca’s favorite events.

This year the dancers are a lively group, which bodes well for a even livelier evening. Here’s who’s on tap:

Jim Dunn, Vice President and General Manager, JM Lexus

Teresa “Terry” Fedele, Registered Nurse, Retired Hospital Executive, Community Volunteer

Lisa Kornstein Kaufman, Founder & Creative Director, Scout & Molly’s

Derek Morrell, Proprietor, Ouzo Bay

Heather Shaw, Vice President and General Manager, Saks Fifth Avenue

Logan Skees, Director of Business Development, Trainerspace

Elizabeth Murdoch Titcomb, President, EMT Creative

John Tolbert, President, Boca Raton Resort & Club

Boca’s Ballroom Battle is Friday, August 18, at 6 a.m. at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Tickets are $185 per person, or $1,850 per table, with all proceeds benefiting the George Snow Scholarship Fund. We’ll be tracking the progress of these brave souls throughout the summer and making our plans to be front and center.

For more information, sponsorships or tickets, please call 561/347-6799 or visit ballroombattle.com.