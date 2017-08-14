9 Rum Cocktails To Drink on National Rum Day in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade

National Rum Day is Wednesday, so we’ve donned our tropical hats and stirred up rumrunner starters. Here’s some local spots that will keep the party going.

Dine and daiquiri dinner at Death Or Glory

Some dinner with our rum would start things off right, and Delray’s new Death Or Glory bar has the answer: a dine and daiquiri dinner, featuring AFROHEAD Rum (pictured above in an Afrodite cocktail). How perfect is that?! The menu on Aug. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m. will pair grilled paneer cheese with a Garden Party cocktail, ceviche with a Sweet Potato Old-Fashioned, jerk Korean short ribs with a jerked banana daiquiri and finally vanilla ice cream with rum caramel, chocolate, etc., paired with a Pecan Flip cocktail. The cost is $60 per person and you can buy tickets here.

116 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach; 561/808-8814

Rum from bar to bar at PGA Commons

Rocco’s Tacos, Spoto’s Oyster Bar and The Cooper are all offering tropical rum cocktails, and they’re all in the same plaza! Can you handle three drinks from three restaurants on a Wednesday?

The Mexican Mai-Tai (above) from Rocco’s Tacos is made with Island Company Rum, lime juice, Cointreau and almond syrup, and is garnished with a grilled pineapple wedge, mint sprig and Rocco’s spice rim.

5090 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/623.0127

Spoto’s Oyster Bar will be serving the Coco Palm Martini, made with fresh pineapple juice, Sobieski Vodka, and Cruzan Coconut Rum for $11.50.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776.9448

Just read the ingredients and you’ll understand why The Cooper named this $13 drink The Walking Dead—it combines a house rum blend, Velvet Falernum, Don’s Mix, grenadine, angostura and absinthe.

4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622.0032

$6 rum cocktails at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa

Celebrate with the classics here. Enjoy $6 rum cocktails (like a mojito or Piña Colada) made with Bacardi or Cruzan rum all day at the hotel’s oceanfront restaurant, Atlantic Grill, and the Pool Bar.

601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/567-8020

Wynwood’s Beaker & Gray offers Velvet Slipper for one night

We love it when restaurants make inventive drinks for a limited time only, and this one sounds perfect. Beaker & Gray will serve the Velvet Slipper for one day on Aug. 16. For $7, this has Plantation 3 Star rum, Velvet Falernum, banana, coconut cream and pineapple. Velvet Falernum is usually a Barbadian alcoholic, spiced, citrus-flavored sweet syrup used to enhance drinks, and typically used with rum. Try something different!

2637 N Miami Ave., Wynwood; 305/699-2637

DOA celebrates with Bright Lights, Big City drink

In honor of National Rum Day, Miami Beach’s DOA created the Bright Lights, Big City drink that will take you on a Caribbean trip. It’s made with lime juice, pineapple, simple syrup, passion fruit puree and Ron Barcelo Platinum rum.

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Mama Mia cocktail ready with white rum, limoncello

Anything with limoncello is fine with me, and this drink is going on my list. The 3030 Ocean restaurant inside the Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa has concocted the new Mama Mia—with white rum, mint, basil, limoncello, lime juice and prosecco.

3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3030

Zombies ready at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

Try a Zombie cocktail (pictured) at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina in the surrounds of the fab Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. This drink has Bacardi, Plantation Proof rum, Gosling’s 151, cinnamon and lime—you’ll be ready for a zombie apocalypse.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877/326-7412

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.