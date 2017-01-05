Cafe 5150 at the Boca Raton Marriott

The Boca Raton Marriott, located at Boca Center, is an ideal choice for those coming into town, no matter what their travel purpose. It’s also ideal for companies and organizations looking for event space, wedding receptions, anniversary celebrations, Bat/Bar Mitzvahs and the like. The hotel is just minutes away from I-95, Town Center Mall and Mizner Park, and only 2.5 miles from the beach.

Six great restaurants are literally STEPS away. But before you step outside of the Boca Raton Marriott looking for something to eat, your best bet is to give Cafe 5150 a try. The hotel’s signature restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, and even caters to Marriott Gold and Platinum Rewards Members inside the exclusive M Lounge. Cafe 5150 serves new American cuisine in a very relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant is located in the lobby of the hotel, inviting guests to join them as they step through the door.

Cafe 5150 has an amazing assortment of flatbreads — and when I say flatbread, I really do mean flat. The thin, crispy crust really lets the toppings shine. There are five varieties — a classic Margherita, BBQ chicken, garden, pancetta, and wild mushroom. It’s hard to make a BBQ chicken pizza vegetarian-friendly, so I did not get to try that one, but they did bring half of the pancetta pizza without pancetta. Sounds silly, but once you hear what else is on this thing, you’ll understand why I just had to have it. Caramelized onions, garlic cream, gruyere cheese and baby arugula. Yeah, I’m sure the pancetta puts it over-the-top for some, but for me, I was very happy with my pancetta-free version! The garden pizza is where it’s at for vegetarians, piled high with artichokes, tomatoes, peppers, parmesan and garlic cream — oh, and olives, but since Jill and I are both olive-haters, we got rid of those fast. I love me some veggies, so this pizza hit the spot for me. However, the wild mushroom had truffle. So it instantly won a spot in my heart. It was very similar to the pancetta, with caramelized onions and garlic cream, but instead of gruyere it was topped with ricotta. All of the flatbreads had their own unique flavors, and all were delicious. They’re not huge portions, and would make a great appetizer if you’re just looking to grab a quick bite at the bar.

When it came to choosing an entree, Jill and I had our heart set on trying the ‘smoked to order’ salmon with roasted red potatoes, seasonal vegetables and lemon cumin buerre blanc, but Chef had something different in mind for us — and what Chef wants to do, Chef gets to do! He brought us out one of the most delicious salmon dishes I’ve had in a very long time. Salmon can often become boring once you’ve had it the same way over and over, but this one was unlike anything I’ve ever tasted. The fish was perfectly cooked and encrusted in whole grain mustard that gave it such a beautiful crispy and extremely tasty crust. It was served over a bed of whole grains including farro and bulgur wheat, roasted asparagus and blistered cherry tomatoes. The creativity shown in this dish really gave us a taste of what the team at Cafe 5150 is capable of.

For dessert, we tried an assortment of pastries including pistachio macarons, chocolate covered strawberries, and a variety of cake bites — but we were urged by our server to also order the molten lava cake. As soon as you pierce your fork into the center of that mound of moist, tender chocolate cake, out oozes that silky smooth melted chocolate. It took just about all of my willpower not to dive right in… Read the full post on Take A Bite Out of Boca: http://takeabiteoutofboca.com/2016/11/cafe-5150-boca-raton-marriott-at-boca-center.html