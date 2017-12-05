Change Your Life Inside the “Furnace” in 90 Days with IHPX

Photo by Aaron Bristol

Boca’s new fitness program promises results through a high-intensity, personal-training-esque class

At the Institute of Human Performance in Boca Raton, Andy Sziraki (pictured) thrives in a red-lit room nicknamed the “Furnace.” One side of the space is stacked with sleek, adjustable benches and state-of-the-art PowerBlock dumbbells, while the other half offers a functional wall with new TRX-like bands for planking, pressing and rowing. It’s every fitness lover’s dream and then some.

Sziraki, who is an IHP-certified trainer and co-owner, is one of the masterminds behind the gym’s newest class: IHPX. This customized, 90-day conditioning program gives individuals a chance to experience personal training sessions in a small-group setting.

“We shape you, then the next 30 days we strengthen you, and then we sharpen your skills on the last 30 days,” he says. But, the beauty of IHPX is that anyone can jump into the program at anytime.

Like me, for example.

The 45-minute class officially opened in October, but I didn’t go until a couple weeks after. And you know what? I didn’t really miss a beat. I hopped right in like I’d been there since Day 1.

Sziraki starts each class with a warm up—usually movements with weighted medicine balls, squats, push-ups and some stretching, for about 5-10 minutes. Then, the real workout begins. Each day works a different muscle group. Leg Day focuses on the hips, glutes, quads, calves—the entire lower body. Ab Day will want to make you cry, because it pushes you to dig deep and do as many reps as you can, despite the pain. (O.K., I’m exaggerating slightly.) Arm/Chest Day is as it suggests: lots of rows, bent over rows, push-ups, pull-ups. There’s even a day dedicated to improving agility.

Each workout includes four or five sets of three to five exercises, with three reps of each. For example, one Leg Day, we did a set of squats, lunges, single leg lifts and jumps over a small obstacle as one set, doing each exercise for 30 seconds. We repeated that set three times before moving on, then completed a cool-down stretch. It’s all in an effort to build endurance, speed and tone up.

“When we designed this program, we looked at every single day, so we’re not overtraining plyometrics or a certain joint or muscle group,” Sziraki says. “The program is set so that no exercise is too complicated.”

Although it may sound intimidating at first, IHPX is a really fun way to exercise once you get into the routine. Andy brings lots of positive energy and excitement to the class, and those who participate have a camaraderie that’s contagious. Plus, the music is blasting, and the red lighting has been proven to keep motivation and spirits running high. Come prepared to sweat and have a good time—you’ve been warned.

IHPX is offered at 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Classes start as low as $10, so start that New Year’s Resolution today. For more information, visit ihpfit.com or call 561/620-9556.

