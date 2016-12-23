A Change of Scenery—Visiting Georgia’s Golden Isles

A change of scenery can do a world of good to change perspective. A visit to Georgia’s Golden Isles, where I am visiting my parents for the holidays, is rich in nature’s spectacular beauty and wildlife.

Jekyll Island is a nature lover’s paradise. It is one of Georgia’s protected barrier islands and part of the Golden Isles. The majority of it is natural and land development is limited. While there are big hotels and a very large conference center on it, it’s still mostly free from encroachment of human interaction.

The visitor center has a great map for finding the best walking paths to the beaches. The path I took is slightly raised from the ground and surrounded in thick brambles of dried tree limbs, shrubs and foliage. Tiny tweets are heard all around but the wee noisemakers are nearly invisible. Without warning, a patch of yellow appears. These lovely wildflowers are a good omen to keep moving on. As I approach the beach, cold air affronts my south Florida self and I shudder. Walking on the barren beach, I keep going a bit to see what I can find. I’m almost positive that no sensible living thing would venture out. Rain was heading in that direction, as is evident by the different shades of grey in the sky.

Very quickly, I came across a large bunch of dry foliage and crouch to see what might be using the space inside as a seaside habitat. There are a few clear and beaten down areas inside, where most of the local wildlife might find refuge. Alas, no one was home. Pressing forward, I can hear some cheerful chirping. As I turn slowly toward the sound, I spy a tiny flash of red amidst a sea of brown and beige. A tiny cardinal sits on a branch calling out to its kin. I’m amazed at my luck in observing something so special. As I head back to my car along the path, I could not pass up the opportunity to catch the seasonal berries on the shrub along the path.

After leaving the beach, I can’t resist visiting the Georgia Sea Turtle Center where they rescue, rehabilitate and hopefully release the hundreds of patients they treat.

St. Simon’s Island, Georgia is also one of the barrier islands and one that even in the town village, does not disappoint when seeking wildlife. This day is colder than the others ones. I’m not sure I can stay out too long. Aiming the camera and shivering does not make a steady, good photo. Nonetheless, what I find and capture with camera could be iconic images of life here. A bike resting on the side of the fishing pier where a lone fisherman hoped to catch dinner. Two “locals” taking in the beauty around them, each on its own post. A bird who seems to march to its own beat, or marching away from the person taking its picture. And last photo overlooking the sound with Jekyll Island in the background. Gray skies and wind forced me back into my car.

A change of scenery can change perspective. On each day, I was convinced I would not be able to appreciate the natural beauty and wildlife due to cold, wet weather, which is not the norm here. But I was surprised by nature’s gifts. Here’s hoping you find them too.

