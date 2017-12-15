December 2017
Archive

Web Extras

Each month we select some stories from the print magazine and expand upon them, exclusively for your eyes, on bocamag.com. Here’s what we chose as your web extras this month:

DeconDish

Deconstructing the Dish

Your gingerbread house just got a multimillion-dollar rebuild. Watch how executive pastry chef at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Franny Monahan, decorates her version of the classic confectionary construction.

Makeup

Bind Taste Test

We test the owners of specialty spirits store Vom Fass in Mizner Park to see how well they can identify their whiskies. Think Napoleon Dynamite’s milk tasting, only a lot stronger.

Rutenis

Shine Bright

Achieve stunning shimmer and gorgeous glimmer with these New Year’s Eve makeup looks by Ivy Leez Luxe Makeup & Beauty Lounge.

parenting

Red Hot Results

IHPX trainer Angry Sziraki is a fitness fanatic (No, really, he is. We haven’t met anyone else like him.) Watch him demonstrate how to do five IHXP exercises you can do in the living room.

