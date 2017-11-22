Holiday Gift Strategies (and Where to Find Them) for Your Boca Kid

It’s officially the holiday season mamas, and the shopping stress is real! Whether you’re fretting over what to give your kids or perhaps your gifting budget isn’t at the “Boca” level this year, local parents’ blood pressure levels seem to be rising as fast as the seasonal traffic. Both aren’t fun, by the way.

As I was planning my Black Friday shopping strategy (it is Thanksgiving week after all), I decided to survey the parental population that fills my Facebook feed. What was everyone planning to spend on their kids this year? Responses ranged from $100 per child to … amounts I can’t even type without choking a little.

Some parents have decided to go with themes such as gifting their Boca spawn with trips or experiences. Others chose to limit gifts to categories (with a general budget in mind), and this is where my interest was piqued.

Herein lies the strategy. Each child receives a couple of “Santa presents” and 1-2 gifts from each of the following four categories:

Something they want Something they need Something to wear Something to read

I don’t know what it was about breaking down the gift giving process this way, but I was hooked. Perhaps it was because it was really simple but made so much sense for kids. Fun and practicality working in perfect tandem? Amazing!

Our local shopping recommendations for each category?

WANT: Visit Learning Express in Woodfield Plaza for fun and educational toy options for kids of all ages.

Visit in Woodfield Plaza for fun and educational toy options for kids of all ages. NEED: Think about purchasing a family membership to the Boca Raton Children’s Museum or South Palm Beach County YMCA . These are gifts that will keep on giving year round!

Think about purchasing a family membership to the or . These are gifts that will keep on giving year round! WEAR : Stop by JoBella Girls Boutique in west Boca for amazing ensembles for your budding fashionista. Janie & Jack in Mizner Park has equally adorable outfits for little boys!

: Stop by in west Boca for amazing ensembles for your budding fashionista. in Mizner Park has equally adorable outfits for little boys! READ: A kids’ consignment shop might not be the first place you think of to purchase children’s books, but Show & Tell Consignments in Downtown Boca is a treasure trove of holiday gifts at fantastic prices.

It’s certainly tempting to go overboard with presents when your kids are really young. Honestly, most of the stuff they want is super cheap and it’s hard to resist the magic of the holidays after picturing their joyous faces on Christmas morning.

But, do your best to keep these four strategies in mind as you hit the stores (and online sites) this season. They might just save your shopping sanity.

