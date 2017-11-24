The Holidays Are Here—This is the Latest in Fat Loss Technology

When it comes to pigging out over the holidays, I say go for it. As long as you maintain a healthy lifestyle and don’t beat yourself up over the extra calories, I think a little holiday indulgence is just what the soul needs.

It might not, however, be just what our bodies need. Diet and exercise will always be your No. 1 path to weight loss, but sometimes targeting certain areas is nearly impossible no matter how often you work out.

That’s where the little something extra comes in. Methods like liposuction, mini lipo, fat freezing, diet pills and detoxes are all over the market. But what’s the newest and least invasive method?

LED light technology.

Actually, make that the newest old technology. LED light therapy has been used for the last 15 years, but there are only two machines that carry the most effective, up-to-date technology. And one of them is here in Boca Raton.

Forever Wellness, at 398 Camino Gardens Blvd., #108, Boca Raton, uses the most current Light-Emitting Diode machines to safely and painlessly shrink fat cells. Luke Curry of Forever Wellness says the newer machines emit more frequencies that can reach even visceral fat, which is the fat around organs that can pose serious health problems. These fat cells absorb the electromagnetic energy from the LED light, and water, glycerol and fatty acids are then released. “We take a grape and make it a raisin,” Curry says of the process.

He describes Forever Wellness’ technology as a great spot treatment, meaning after multiple visits, people can see results in areas like the stomach, neck, face, arms, hips and inner thighs.

This is a multi-step process, Curry notes. Once the fat cells have “collapsed,” they release toxins into the body, he says. If those toxins aren’t removed, people might see fat in other areas of the body where the toxins migrated. After the LED therapy, clients will go through a detox, where they will experience a lymphatic drainage process by using a detox product to cleanse organs.

Curry says Forever Wellness offers the only truly pain-free, non-invasive fat removal method. “We couldn’t hurt you if we tried,” he says.

This post is sponsored and paid for by Forever Wellness.

You can get a free LED light treatment and a body composition analysis (determines muscle mass, body fat percentage, bone density, cellular hydration and visceral fat) if you email [email protected] and mention Boca mag.