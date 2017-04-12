Cakes for a tea party baby shower. Photo courtesy of The Addison.

Boca Mom Talk: Ideal Summer Venues for a Baby Shower

An original baby shower concept is hard to come by these days. I honestly dread the idea of cheesy games and the inevitable ‘oohing and ahhing’ over pink or blue baby clothes. And why does it take so long to open presents? Sometimes it feels like if you’ve been to one baby shower, you’ve been to them all.

Let your guests do the cooking

Of course, I had to shelve my feelings once my sister became pregnant and we started brainstorming party themes late last year. I feel like we came up with a pretty good one, though, with our “Bun in the Oven” cooking theme at Publix Aprons Cooking School in central Boca Raton.

My sister, Lauren, at her baby shower.

One of the aspects I loved most when it came to planning her baby shower at Aprons was that they pretty much handled everything for me. As a busy Boca mom, that is a huge plus. All you have to do is say the word to your assigned event planner! If you have 15 guests or less, you can put on a full scale cooking class at your party. If you have more than 15 (up to 44), then Publix Aprons will put on an entertaining yet educational cooking demo according to your theme. You pay per person for the demo and 3-course meal and can choose to add wine pairings as well. We definitely did.

Publix Aprons Cooking School, 5050 Champion Blvd., Boca Raton; 561/994/4461

Keep it classy

For parties like baby showers, it all comes down to the venue. And in downtown Boca, one of my all-time favorite party venues is making a baby shower, bridal luncheon or tea party totally accessible to savvy Boca Raton party hostesses this summer: The Addison.

Table decoration for a tea party baby shower at The Addison. Photo courtesy of The Addison.

How could you not dazzle even the most jaded of baby shower guests at a place like The Addison? This summer, elegant three-course menus start at $34.50 per person (plus tax/gratuity). I love a good tea party—especially if it has champagne. “A Baby is Brewing” was actually my baby shower theme! Feel free to borrow it if you book a date at The Addison. In true Boca fashion, I think they’ll go fast.

Cakes for a tea party baby shower. Photo courtesy of The Addison.

The Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/372-0568

Michelle Olson-Rogers
Michelle Olson-Rogers, a native to Boca, is the founder of ModernBocaMom.com, a lifestyle website for the stylish & modern South Florida Mommy. Modern Boca Mom features family events, activities, classes, fitness, dining, travel, home improvement and shopping options—as well as a weekly MOMpreneur spotlight! She and her husband Andrew have one daughter, Avery.
