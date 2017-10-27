November 2017

Deconstructing the Dish Fire up the grill this season to make Chef Bryan Tyrell’s (of Boynton’s newest barbecue spot, Pig-Sty) grilled sea scallops with tomato-cumin sauce. Watch us wrap these sweet babies in proscuitto. Stay tuned!

Give Him a Hand Ashwin Kalyandurg, Boca resident and upside-down aficionado, broke the Guinness World Record for walking the most distance on his hands (3.78 miles!) for charity. Watch his training regimen here. Stay tuned!

Thankful for New Recipes Upgrade your Thanksgiving menu with Max’s Harvest’s new executive chef, Blair Wilson. See his recipes for harvest apple salad, maple roasted Brussels sprouts and more.

A Real Pub Crawl See our three favorite pubs (and Bruce Springsteen’s) in Dublin. Because it’s basically a requirement that you go to at least one rowdy Irish bar while you’re there.

In this issue

Three Companies That Built Boca Where was Boca before Addison Mizner, IBM and Arvida? Nowhere. by GARY GREENBERG Tip to Tail Chicken breasts and ribs are for novices. More and more chefs are using the whole animal—and transforming odd bits into offbeat entrées. Written and photographed by LIBBY VOLGYES Going Green From rolling hills to raucous pubs, Ireland’s twin personalities came alive during a recent press trip. By ALLISON LEWIS Special Report: Stay Younger Longer Local medical experts sound off on the season’s biggest wellness issues in this unique resource guide. By LISETTE HILTON, ALLISON LEWIS and HELENE ROTHMAN

Departments