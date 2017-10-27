November 2017
In this issue
Three Companies That Built Boca
Where was Boca before Addison Mizner, IBM and Arvida? Nowhere.
by GARY GREENBERG
Tip to Tail
Chicken breasts and ribs are for novices. More and more chefs are using the whole animal—and transforming odd bits into offbeat entrées.
Written and photographed by LIBBY VOLGYES
Going Green
From rolling hills to raucous pubs, Ireland’s twin personalities came alive during a recent press trip.
By ALLISON LEWIS
Special Report: Stay Younger Longer
Local medical experts sound off on the season’s biggest wellness issues in this unique resource guide.
By LISETTE HILTON, ALLISON LEWIS and HELENE ROTHMAN
Departments
Editor’s Letter
In a culture obsessed with appearing younger, the editor offers an inspired alternative to anti-aging.
By MARIE SPEED
The Local
A marathon walker lends a hand (or two) for charity, Delray’s hottest new chef remixes traditional Turkey Day sides, a local beautician raises some eyebrow, and more. Plus, dust off your cumberbund and cocktail dress: Ready or not, gala season is here.
By LISETTE HILTON, ALLISON LEWIS, MARIE SPEED, SHAYNA TANEN and JOHN THOMASON
Dress Code
Welcome winter with fashion-forward furs, vintage hats and stylish sock boots.
City Watch
Despite the objections of a vocal minority, major development projects plan to transform Boca Raton and Delray Beach. But can the city governments adapt?
By RANDY SCHULTZ.
Home
Advice to ensure your Thanksgiving table setting is no turkey. Plus, discover the charm of Lake Worth’s historic cottages, and check out the paint colors that dazzle us this fall.
By MARY THURMAN YUHAS
The Biz
Meet the builder with a blueprint for a new Boca, a high school principal reinventing college prep, and a fitness pioneer with a “theory” that holds up.
By GARY GREENBERG
Feel Good
Want a professional massage without leaving home? There’s an app for that. Plus, let a weekend in Aruba refresh mind, body and spirit.
By ALLISON LEWIS
The Boca Interview
In 1992, Bryan Norcross talked us through the deadliest hurricane to make landfall in South Florida. Twenty-five years later, his insights into another monster ‘cane are no less valuable.
By JOHN THOMASON
Backstage Pass
Variety is the spice of success for Randy Singer, the entrepreneur behind Boca’s most eclectic new performance space. Plus, our A&E Season Preview spotlights 30 must-see events for 2017-2018.
By JOHN THOMASON
Social Calendar
Your guide to the season’s parties and fundraisers.
Reviews by STAFF
Dining Guide
Our review-driven guide to the finest dining in South Florida spotlights Six Tables a Restaurant, Ouzo Bay and Harvest Seasonal.
Reviews by LYNN KALBER
The Scene
In our society roundup, the Faulk Center experienced a butterfly effect, local singers vied to be Boca’s “Idol,” and more.
By SHAYNA TANEN
My Turn
Anecdotes from the author’s life find examples of the miraculous in the everyday.
By JOHN SHUFF
