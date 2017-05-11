Pinball With a ’60s Pop Beat

This Saturday at the Silverball Museum, visitors to the nostalgic Delray Beach arcade can expect to hear more than 8-bit laser blasts and thwacking pinball flippers. They might hear a bit of Beach Boys, Roy Orbison and The Byrds, too.

That’s because Cousin Brucie, the legendary octogenarian radio personality, will bring his weekly SiriusXM program, “Cousin Bruce’s Saturday Night Rock and Roll Party,” to Silverball’s Kiss Lounge from 8 to 11 p.m. The broadcast, which will stream across the satellite airwaves in the U.S. and Canada, will include live performances by Connie Francis (of “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick On Your Collar” fame), Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, and Steve Boone of The Lovin’ Spoonful. Delray Beach Mayor Cary Glickstein will make an appearance as well—no word on whether he’ll flex his pipes at the event too.

Seating is limited to 50, and to secure a spot, you need to participate in the ticket giveaway on SiriusXM’s “60s on 6” prior to the show. But for $10, anyone can purchase Silverball admission the night of the show and listen to the live stream while skee-balling, pinballing, joysticking and air-hockeying the night away.

The Silverball Museum is at 19 N.E. Third Ave., Delray Beach. For information, call 561/266-3294.