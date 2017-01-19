Review: Tap 42 Not Just Beer and Burgers

When you think of the popular gastropub Tap 42, the first thing that comes to mind is probably its burgers and beer, right?

Wrong.

Not for me, at least. When I think of Tap 42, I think of crispy calamari and grilled salmon, roasted Brussels sprouts and one of the best veggie burgers I’ve ever had. Tap 42 is extremely pescatarian-friendly, which makes a VERY happy camper — or rather, eater.

I’ve never been disappointed during any of my visits to Tap 42, and this most recent one was the best yet.

Calamari appetizer

Let’s start by talking about one of Tap 42’s signature appetizers, the crispy Asian calamari. Out came this tower of calamari, which sat on a bed of Asian slaw dressed in a sesame ginger aioli and a sweet and sour dipping sauce on the side. The presentation was on point, but the flavor rocked even more!

The slaw

As good as the calamari is, the slaw is even better. It’s on the menu as a side dish, too, and I highly recommend getting it — even if you also get the calamari. It’s good enough to eat twice!

Tuna tartare

Tap 42’s spicy tuna tartare is another winning appetizer with beautiful presentation. It’s made with hand-cut Ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber and cilantro, drizzled with honey Sriracha mayo and surrounded by malanga chips. Malanga, for those who don’t know, is a tuber, closely related to taro root. The thin, crispy chips have a very mild flavor, making them an ideal vehicle for the tartare, as it does have quite the kick to it. Even if it was a little on the spicier side, I still loved every bite. The flavors were well-balanced and didn’t overpower one another. The honey in the sauce mellowed things out a bit and kept it from being overly spicy.

Salmon zen bowl

Tap 42 has delicious healthier options, too. Keeping with the pescatarian-friendly theme, try the grilled salmon zen bowl, which is probably my favorite thing on the menu. Pan-fried brown rice is mixed with a generous amount of green veggies that have been stir-fried with truffle miso glaze and topped with a gorgeous piece of grilled salmon, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. It’s a noteworthy dish and one that even the meatiest of meat-eaters can still enjoy.

Chocolate chunk bread pudding

I really enjoyed my seafood-filled meal, and I’m sure you will, too, but no matter what — you must never ever, ever leave Tap 42 without digging into the chocolate chunk bread pudding. It is the most incredible bread pudding you will ever try in your life. Flavors of salted caramel, dark chocolate and cinnamon swirl together in your mouth with each and every bite. It’s crisp on the bottom and super soft and tender in the center, topped with vanilla bean ice cream that oozes down the sides and into each crevice. I’ve never had bread pudding this good before, and quite honestly, I don’t think I ever will.

Tap 42 has locations in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale and Midtown Miami. The Boca Raton location is at 5050 Town Center Circle Boca Raton; 561/235-5819.

