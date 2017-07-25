Your Week Ahead: July 25 to 31

Sci-fi, fantasy and comics coalesce at Supercon, a beloved Delray institution reopens, and a man and his elephant commune in a Thai road film. Plus, new drama at GableStage, the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Screening of “Pop Aye”

Where: Movies of Delray, 7421 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12 (includes popcorn and beverage)

Contact: 561/638-0020

As any director who has worked with animals can tell you, filming with a dog or cat is no picnic. But an elephant? That’s the challenge faced by first-time feature-film director Kirsten Tan, who cast a pachyderm in the co-starring role of this year’s Sundance sensation “Pop Aye.” When a disillusioned Bangkok architect happens upon the elephant with which he shared his happiest childhood memories, he decides to bring it back to his hometown—a journey yielding poignancy, humor and visually striking absurdity. This crowd-pleasing road movie was the first Singaporean film to be selected at Sundance, where it won a special jury prize. Catch it Tuesday as part of Shelly Isaacs’ foreign-film series. It may be your only chance to see it on the big screen.

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

What: Supercon

Where: Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

When: 1:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 10:30 to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $22.50 and up

Contact: 954/399-1330, floridasupercon.com

A shlock-movie maestro, the legendary extreme wrestler known as Mankind, the original Karate Kid, and “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” own Geordi La Forge are just a handful of the celebrity guests who will appear, and sign memorabilia, at this statewide confab for all things comic book-, video game- and fantasy-related. In addition to the aforementioned Lloyd Kaufman, Mick Foley, Ralph Macchio and LeVar Burton, this year’s eccentric lineup of talent also includes Josh McDermitt of “The Walking Dead,” Lee Majors of “The Six Million Dollar Man,” Linda Blair of “The Exorcist,” and many more—not to mention the dozens of comic book artists and cosplay celebrities who will appear, many of them dressed to the nines. All-night tabletop games, a Geek Film Festival, trivia contests, dance shows, parties, live auctions, theatre games, workshops, karaoke and more will ensure that, for nerds of all ages, there will never be a dull moment.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

What: Grand re-opening of Subculture Coffee

Where: Subculture Coffee, 20 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Cost: Varies, with free perks

Contact: 561/318-5142, subculturecoffee.com

Lovers of the artisan-brewed, small-batch java at this Delray Beach institution were crestfallen in March when the Atlantic Avenue coffee shop was forced into a sudden eviction. Since then, owner Rodney Mayo has toiled tirelessly to find a new Delray location for his community hangout. Four months later, he’s found it, in a more hospitable Avenue location. To celebrate the good news, Mayo and master roaster Sean Scott are offering free coffee all day Thursday. Come back Friday after 10 p.m. for free beer and a lineup of live bands and DJs.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

What: Mad Cat Live!: The Eagles’ “On the Border”

Where: Miami Theater Center, 9806 N.E. Second Ave., Miami Shores

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: 305/751-9550, madcattheatre.org

In the era of streaming radio and iPhone shuffles, the full-length LP is becoming less important to mainstream music consumption. Don’t tell that to the legions of vinyl collectors who still pay attention to album chronologies—nor to the audiophiles of Mad Cat Theatre, which has long respected the sanctity of original releases through its Mad Cat Live! series. These theatrical concerts, featuring re-creations of lesser-known albums from iconic artists, combine musical performances with professional theatre sets, lighting design, sound design, film projection and costumes. This season, the five-piece Mad Cat Live! band will perform the Eagles’ third release, “On the Border,” in its entirety, capturing the rockers’ smooth transition from a countrified sound to more a rock-centric direction.

SATURDAY

What: Opening night of “Informed Consent”

Where: GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $60 ($45-$55 for other show times)

Contact: 866/811-4111, gablestage.org

The prolific and inquisitive playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer is no stranger to South Florida theatre. “The Three Sisters of Weehawken,” her absurdist modern-day spin on Chekhov, opened in Boca last year, and works like “Leveling Up,” about the distancing effects of drone warfare; and “End Days,” a comedy about religious hysteria, have been well-received on local stages. Her latest play “Informed Consent” tackles another heady issue: the ethics of gene science an in industry that is accelerating faster than most of us can comprehend. Based on an actual legal case in which a Native American tribe sued Arizona State University for misuse of data, “Informed Consent” follows a passionate genetic researcher whose personal motivations cloud her scientific training. The unending debate about science and belief takes on new dimensions in this play, whose genomic breakthroughs will resonate in our post-CRISPR era. GableStage’s production runs through Aug. 27.

SUNDAY

What: Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: 561/243-7922, oldschoolsquare.org

I’ve been remiss in not mentioning this venerable festival sooner: The masterful players of the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival have been performing their 26th anniversary season for the past three weekends. Under the “better late than never” belief, I enthusiastically endorse the orchestra’s final performance of the festival. The program features Bohuslav Martinu’s “Quartet, H 139” for clarinet, horn, cello and side drum; Malcolm Arnold’s “Quintet, Opus 7” for flute, bassoon, horn, violin and viola; and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quintet in G Major, Opus 77” for two violins, viola, cello and bass.