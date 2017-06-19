Your Week Ahead: June 20 to 26

The Morikami toasts four decades of Japanese culture, a photography pioneer exhibits in West Palm Beach, and 40 bands blanket Dade County with noise at the Miami Psych Fest. Plus, Diana Ross, a Delray literary panel, “Manifesto” and more in your week ahead.

WEDNESDAY

What: International Yoga Day

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: 5 p.m. Cost: $30

Contact: 954/295-2458, namastacyyoga.org

It doesn’t get more Boca than this annual wellness festival presented in honor of International Yoga Day, hosted worldwide each June 21 since its inception in 2015. Palm Beach County’s celebration, presented by NamaStacy Yoga, features contributions from Master of Ceremonies Suzanne Boyd, of CBS-12; a one-of-a-kind VinVersion yoga class hosted by NamaStacy’s telegenic founder, Corbin Stacy; a taiko drumming performance; and a YinYoga and meditation program lead by “Vegas Gone Yoga” festival creator Kristina Blunt and meditation guru Pam Butler. Attendees must bring their own mats.

What: The Indie Experience

Where: Murder on the Beach, 273 Pineapple Grove Way, Delray Beach

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/279-7790, murderonthebeach.com

Historical thrillers, eccentric South Florida-set comedies, tender romances, and private-eye mysteries will take center stage at this diverse panel discussion between local authors. Moderator Charles Todd will host six emerging and veteran wordsmiths, each of them promoting a book hot off the presses: Carol White (A Divided Duty), R.V. Reyes (Jeweler’s Mark), Victoria Landis (Alias: Mitzi & Mack), Marcia King-Gamble (Just You), Joanna Campbell Slan (Love, Die, Neighbor) and Kathy Runk (Murder at the Rectory). Pick up a summer beach read, and discover a new favorite author.

THURSDAY

What: Opening reception of “John Reuter: Second Impressions”

Where: Palm Beach Photographic Centre, 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/253-2600, workshop.org

A celebrated photographer since the 1970s, John Reuter has been at the forefront of some of the medium’s most luminous innovations—especially the Polaroid Corporation’s 20X24 camera, whose instant, massive prints became the gold standard in analog large-scale photography: Its adopters included Andy Warhol, Chuck Close and William Wegman. The stunningly high-resolution format has apparently reached its twilight, with Reuter’s 20X24 Studio set to cease operations by the end of 2017. So it’s an ideal time to remind us of its capacity. Reuter’s own 20X24 shots, which broke ground by combining photography with painting and collage, will display at this free exhibition, along with his captivating infrared landscapes of Singapore, shot between 2009 and 2011. It runs through Aug. 5.

FRIDAY

What: Opening night of “Manifesto”

Where: Lake Worth Playhouse’s Stonzek Theatre, 709 Lake Ave., Lake Worth

When: 2 and 6:15 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Contact: 561/296-9382, lakeworthplayhouse.org

From royal elves to wicked stepmothers, and from Queen Elizabeth I to Bob Dylan, Cate Blanchett has inhabited a remarkable range of personae in a film career that has swung, pendulum-like, from the conventional to the eccentric. In terms of the latter, it’s going to be difficult to eclipse “Manifesto,” in which Blanchett takes on 13 roles with chameleonic ease, from schoolteacher to factory worker, punk to newsreader, scientist to homeless man. Each character represents, and reads from, an important political or art-world manifesto, in curated settings that support, or ironically comment on, the spoken provocations. Originally an audiovisual exhibition by artist Julian Rosefeldt, which ran in museums on 13 screens simultaneously, this film version presents the roles in a linear fashion, but don’t expect a plot to emerge: This is Art with a capital A. It runs through next Thursday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

What: Miami Psych Fest

Where: The Bridge, 4220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami

When: Begins at 5 p.m. Friday

Cost: $10 per day, $15 for weekend pass (free for the first 50 entrants per day)

Contact: miamipsych.eventbrite.com

Miami has always been a haven for weird music, and this weekend’s Psych Fest gathers 40 radical acts in one compact place: the experimental arts hub The Bridge. The “psych” label is deployed liberally: Headliners and other touring acts include the inventive Memphis rapper Ash Leon; the indefatigable avant-jazz virtuoso Kenny Millions, who has released nearly 70 albums since 1964; Nashville-based No Wave/shoegaze band Sallow; and the definitive psych-pop of Orlando’s Timothy Eerie. There’s also live art-making and a lightshow, and all ages are welcome. “Trippy” attire is encouraged.

SATURDAY

What: Diana Ross

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $49 and up

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

We tend to overuse the superlative “legendary,” but with a career dating back nearly 60 years, Diana Ross has earned her status as soul-dance-disco royalty. Like Alfred Hitchcock, the former Supreme inexplicably never won the premier competitive award in her industry, but the Grammys did bestow her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, honoring a career total of 70 hit singles and more than 100 million records sold worldwide. At 73, the singer-actress can still belt with the best of them: She’s fresh off a five-night stint in New York City, where she played two dozen songs per show, from Supremes classics to solo songs and covers, including tunes she popularized in her film work in “The Wiz” and “Lady Sings the Blues.” Her daughter, accomplished singer Rhonda Ross, will open the show.

SUNDAY

What: 40th Anniversary Celebration

Where: Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach

When: Begins at 10 a.m. Cost: $15 (or four tickets for $40)

Contact: 561/495-0233, morikami.org

It’s been four decades since the Morikami opened in western Delray Beach, on land once occupied by influential immigrant farmer George Morikami. The relationship between Delray Beach and Japan has continued to blossom thanks to the Morikami’s remarkable growth: The institution now spreads Japanese art, culture, food and horticulture to more than 200,000 annual visitors, and its museum houses more than 8,000 objects. Celebrate the venue’s landmark anniversary at this daylong bash, which includes craft activities, live music and Museum Store discounts. Satisfy your sushi cravings with a pair of exclusive rolls as well as a special appetizer: the Pacific Yellowtail Tuna Carpaccio.

What: “’night, Mother” reading

Where: The Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: 954/610-7283, thinkingcaptheatre.com

In its ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in the theater community, Thinking Cap Theatre has been producing the yearlong series “Gap,” featuring readings of Pulitzer Prize-winning plays by women. It’s a small pool from which to choose: Of the 86 Pulitzer-winning plays, only 15 have been written in part or in full by women. Thinking Cap’s monthly series spotlights 11 of them, including this weekend’s entry, ‘”night, Mother”—Marsha Norman’s emotionally taxing masterpiece about a young woman who, to her mom’s dismay, has decided to take her own life. This powerful two-hander will be read by Karen Stephens and Tina Thomas, with direction by Elizabeth Price. A talkback will follow the performance.