The Week Ahead: June 6 to 12

Fort Lauderdale’s Hukilau sways to a Polynesian beat, the Morikami unveils a century-spanning blockbuster exhibit, and Julian Assange is ready for his complicated close-up. Plus, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Reel Big Fish, South Florida Cultural Consortium grant-winning artists, and more in your week ahead.

WEDNESDAY

What: Opening night of The Hukilau

Where: The Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty Six, 2301 S.E. 17th St., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $49-$129 for day passes; $159-$379 for festival passes

Contact: thehukilau.com

Celebrate the nostalgic history and culture of Polynesia with rum-imbibing, lei-wearing, hula-skirted enthusiasts the world over at this international tiki confab. Hardcore fans of the longstanding festival can begin celebrating at the “Pre-Party” Wednesday at the Mai-Kai’s Molokai Bar near the host hotel, but full-day activities kick off Thursday with a customarily diverse schedule of mixology events, surf-rock and lounge concerts, lectures, film screenings, workshops, pool parties, storytelling sessions, a daily “Tiki Treasures” shopping bazaar and more. Underwater performances by Fort Lauderdale’s favorite fire-breathing mermaid, MeduSirena, are an annual tradition. New inductees to the cult of Hukilau might want to start with the First Timers Welcome Reception at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

What: Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears

Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $31-$125.50

Contact: 786/777-1000, aaarena.com

Daryl Hall and John Oates’ once-novel fusing of rock and R&B has endured better, and longer, than the music of many of their ‘70s peers, thanks to newfound appreciation in the Aughts: an award-winning Daryl Hall-hosted Web TV series launched in 2007, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, a Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in 2016, and numerous performances on “The Voice” that reassert the duo’s Platinum-selling timelessness. Expect an outpouring of love from longtime fans and new discoverers alike, as Hall and Oates perform “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” “Out of Touch” and a smattering of deeper cuts. Co-headliners Tears for Fears have enjoyed a similar durability while operating on the softer side of the British New Wave movement, across anthems as varied as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout” and “Pale Shelter.”

THURSDAY

What: Eliot Lewis

Where: Boston’s on the Beach, 40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/278-3364, bostonsonthebeach.com

Can’t afford Wednesday’s Hall & Oates show—or don’t want to schlep to Miami for it? There’s no excuse to miss the next best thing when the duo’s touring guitarist, Eliot Lewis, makes a one-night-only stop at Boston’s. Lewis, who has been performing with Hall & Oates since 2013, is just as proficient in keyboard, bass and drums. He’s earned an international reputation as an impeccable sideman, from his long tenure with Average White Band to stages shared with Rob Thomas, Jewel, Train, Darius Rucker and more. He’s also a largely autobiographical singer-songwriter with six albums to his credit, and it’s these songs, plus select covers, that Lewis will perform at this intimate Delray Beach show alongside eclectic rock-soul guitarist Billy Livesay. Show up early for the best views.

What: Opening night of South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 N.E. 125th St., North Miami

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $3-$5

Contact: 305/893-6211, mocanomi.org

As the largest government-sponsored grant program in the region, the South Florida Cultural Consortium is funded by organizations such as the National Endowment of the Arts and the Florida Department of State. Hundreds of local artists apply for SFCC grants, but only a few make the cut—and it’s those artists that will line the walls and floors of the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art. The 25 FFCC prizewinners from years 2014 and 2016 on display include such prominent and emerging South Florida artists as Edouard Duval-Carrie, Bhakti Baxter, Kevin Arrow, TD Gillispie, Vanessa Diaz and Jillian Mayer. The diverse media include drawing, painting and sculpture addressing such themes as migration, popular culture and our technology ubiquity. The exhibition runs through Aug. 6.

FRIDAY

What: Opening day of “Building a Legacy”

Where: Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $9-$15 museum admission

Contact: 561/495-0233, morikami.org

The late Mary Griggs Burke spent more than half a century amassing what is considered the largest collection of Japanese art outside of Japan—works dating all the way back to the Jomon period of history (2500-1500 B.C.). When New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art showcased Burke’s collection, in 2000, then-director Philippe de Montebello commented that the works “span vividly the remarkable history of one of the world’s great cultures.” We now have the rare opportunity to feast on her expansive, centuries-spanning collection at this selection of works loaned to the Morikami, which became a chief outlet for Burke’s patronage: It was Burke’s contributions, after all, which filled the Morikami’s newly constructed galleries back in 1993. “Building a Legacy” will include more than 60 pieces in mediums ranging from paintings and prints to ceramics, lacquer and textiles. It runs through Sept. 17.

What: Opening night of “Risk”

Where: Lake Worth Playhouse’s Stonzek Theater, 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth

When: 2 and 6 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Contact: 561/296-9382, lakeworthplayhouse.org

Laura Poitras is attracted to controversial figures like moths are attracted to light. The American documentary filmmaker spent six years, on and off, shadowing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for the new film “Risk.” Her Oscar-winning exclusive with Edward Snowden, “Citizenfour,” grew out of this project. But unlike the Snowden film, “Risk” is less supportive of its subject. Initially a more glowing portrait when it premiered at Cannes last year, “Risk” has evolved since its prickly protagonist took an activist role in the 2016 presidential election. Poitras has come to view Assange differently than when she embarked on the film, going so far as to recut the movie. This new “Risk” is a fascinating case study in maintaining the journalistic long view in the midst of a surreally accelerating news cycle. See it this weekend, before it changes again for the home video release.

SUNDAY

What: Reel Big Fish: “The Beer Run”

Where: Revolution Live, 100 S.W. Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $28-$30

Contact: 954/449-1025, jointherevolution.net

It’s been more than 20 years since ska-popsters Reel Big Fish released their iconic single “Beer,” a jaunty paean to the palliative effects of an empty bottle. The anthem remains a staple at the group’s concerts, but this tour takes an appreciation for hops ‘n’ suds one step further. “The Beer Run” includes a “Mini Beerfest” at America’s Backyard, the outdoor space attached to Revolution, which includes free tastings and specials from Cigar City, Sweetwater, Magic Hat, Lagunitas and more crafty purveyors, appropriately scheduled to begin at the happy hour of 5 p.m. The great lineup of opening acts kicks off in the early evening as well, including Tunnel Vision, the Expendables and one of my favorite retro punk acts of the ‘90s and beyond, The Queers.