The Week Ahead: May 16 to 22

Boy George headlines LOTOS Fest, Arts Garage hosts indie bands for Delray Art Walk, and beachgoers enjoy “apres” cocktail concoctions. Plus, “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” Face to Face, magician Gary Goodman and more in your week ahead.

WEDNESDAY

What: Face to Face

Where: Propaganda, 6 South J Street, Lake Worth

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30, or $55 for VIP experience

Contact: propagandalw.com

Remaining just on the fringes of the mainstream punk explosion of the 1990s, the members of SoCal’s Face to Face have managed to forge an intermittent 25-year career with little of the drama—and subsequent plummets into artistic mediocrity—that have affected their more heavily bankrolled alt-rock peers. The group’s first four records are indelible documents of emotive punk, a sound edgier than most commercial rock but melodic enough to pacify your parents. Dabbles into a more classic-rock-inspired sound on 2013’s “Three Chords and a Half Truth” have proven to be just that: dabbles. The band’s latest album, 2016’s “Protection,” finds vocalist Trevor Keith and company returning to the vintage, speedy punk harmonics that characterized their best material.

THURSDAY

What: ONYX Concert and Art Stroll

Where: Arts Garage, 94 N.E. Second Ave., Delray Beach

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 advance, $12 at door

Contact: 561/450-6357, artsgarage.org

ONYX is one of the newest monthly programs initiated by Arts Garage’s recently hired president, Marjorie Waldo, and we’re hoping it’s catching on. Coinciding with Delray’s monthly Art Walk, ONYX features intimate performances by South Florida indie and art-rock bands in its black-box theater. This week it’s The State Of, the piano-and-drum duo led by Steph Taylor and Nabedi Osorio, whose sound suggests a marriage between Radiohead and Sleater-Kinney; and The Zoo Peculiar (pictured), an experimental Miami trio whose theatrical performances and sonically adventurous compositions have been described as “dark carnival disco pop.” In between bands, browse the ONYX Art Stroll, featuring original art and handmade crafts, in Arts Garage’s gallery space.

FRIDAY

What: LOTOS Music Festival

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $59.50

Contact: 800/653-8000, lotosmusicfest.com

LOTOS, for those of you not hip to the acronym, stands for Legends Of The Old School, Mizner Park Amphitheater’s annual concert of yesterday’s pop icons. The third time seems to be the charm for this retro fest, which has assembled its best lineup yet, headlined by androgynous Culture Club superstar Boy George, lately a coach on Australia’s “The Voice.” Featured openers include the Romantics (the endlessly touring hitmakers of “What I Like About You”); Jenny Bergren of “The Sign” scribes Ace of Base; Katrina (sans the Waves), Expose, Stevie B. and more.

What: Opening night of “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Where: Palm Beach Dramaworks, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $81 ($66 for future performances)

Contact: 561/514-4042, palmbeachdramaworks.org

The “cripple” of Martin McDonagh’s 1997 hit play is a broken-bodied dreamer named Billy, whose parents drowned shortly after his birth and who hides his rage by staring vacantly at fields of cows in the Irish countryside. But it’s a comedy! The gonzo humor pivots on the real-life visit of documentary filmmaker Robert Flaherty to the island of Inishmaan, in the early ‘30s, for an ethnographic movie about its primitive people, with Billy seeing the director’s appearance as his ticket to Hollywood. Palm Beach Dramaworks’ production runs through June 4.

What: Opening day of “The Wedding Plan”

Where: Cinemark Palace 20, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton

When: Show times pending

Cost: $9-$12

Contact: 561/395-4695, roadsideattractions.com/filmography/the-wedding-plan

The cocktail-napkin premise of this Israeli import sounds an eye-rolling studio rom-com that might star Anna Kendrick: After 11 years of perpetual singledom, thirty-something Michal decides to force a marriage timeline, arranging an official wedding date for the last night of Hannukah, and giving herself 30 days to find a groom. Working with Orthodox matchmakers (she’ll only consider a Hasidic husband), Michal engages in a series of first dates and chance encounters that transcend clichés, attaining strange and penetrative insights about love and happiness. Anchored by an award-winning, soul-bearing performance by Noa Kolar as Michal, the depth of “The Wedding Plan” far belies its thinly conceived premise, which perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise: Its director, Rama Burshtein, is responsible for the 2013 art-house breakthrough “Fill the Void.” You can also catch this enlightening film at Regal Shadowood and Living Room Theaters in Boca Raton, and Movies of Delray.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

What: Apres at the Beach

Where: Delray Beach (on the actual beach!)

When: Varies per day

Cost: $30-$299 (varies per event)

Contact: apresatthebeach.com

Delray Beach can offer many things, but skiing weather ain’t one of them. What we can offer is our version of Aspen’s Apres Ski Cocktail Classic, Colorado’s premier post-skiing culinary party. Co-sponsored by Delray Beach and Boca Raton magazines, Apres at the Beach features the top-shelf libations and convivial atmosphere of its western parent festival, this time with flip-fops instead of skis. The event features a Grand Tasting event with special guests Anthony Bohlinger (Chef’s Club by Food & Wine), Brent Lamberti (Stoli), Daniel “Gravy” Thomas (Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum) and more. The weekend includes dance parties, pool parties, seminars and beach yoga, culminating with Sunday afternoon’s Great Apres Beach Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition featuring concoctions from 32 East, Deck 84, Buddha Sky Bar and more.

SATURDAY

What: Opening day of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”

Where: Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 N.W. Ninth St., Delray Beach

When: 2 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: delraybeachplayhouse.com

Christopher Durang, a maestro of the absurdist comedy, penned this hilarious rejoinder to the sobering family dramas of Anton Chekhov. A pair of growth-stunted middle-aged siblings named after Chekhovian protagonists live in atrophy in their childhood home in Pennsylvania, but things are about to change when their other sibling, a washed-up Hollywood diva, decides to sell the home. A voodoo priestess and a single-celled boy toy named Spike fill out the supporting roles in this Tony winner, which the New York Times called “a sunny play about gloomy people.” Delray Beach Playhouse’s community production runs through June 4.

SUNDAY

What: Gary Goodman’s Family Comedy Magic Show

Where: Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road, Suite 10

When: 2 p.m. Cost: $10-$30

Contact: 561/483-9036, bocablackbox.org

Boca-based illusionist Gary Goodman has been making magic happen since the age of 12, when he invited 10 friends into his garage, charged them a dime a head, and performed tricks he learned from magic books. As a professional magician, his illusions have become more baroque, his style more dramatic, his wit quicker and his mind-reading techniques more refined. But his joy for creating wonder in a roomful of strangers remains just as infectious, whether it’s on a cruise ship, corporate retreat or star-studded gala. Goodman’s fast-paced magic hour includes the only Florida “snowfall” you’re ever likely to see.