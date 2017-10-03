Your Week Ahead: Oct. 3 to 9

Fright Nights celebrates its “sweet” 16, the Wick Costume Museum shows off its bling, and Gloria Estefan’s musical comes home. Plus, Hillary Clinton, Seu Jorge, “Blade Runner 2049” and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Hillary Clinton

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $50-$375

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

“What happened?” is the question millions of flummoxed Americans asked themselves, slack-jawed, on Nov. 8, 2016. What Happened, in turn, is Hillary Clinton’s book-length response to that query. Clinton famously fumbled what the polls and popular sentiment considered the easiest presidential election win in recent history for reasons that have been rehashed, dissected and autopsied for nine months—by countless people not named Hillary Clinton. Now is South Floridians’ up-close and personal opportunity to listen to the candidate’s side of the story at this exclusive stop on her What Happened book tour.

FRIDAY

What: Opening night of Free Friday Concerts

Where: The Pavilion at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/243-7922, oldschoolsquare.org

Friday nights, fresh air and free music—what could be better? Once again, Old School Square is showing the community some love with its popular series of outdoor concerts at the Pavilion. Whether you come with the family or that one special friend, you’ll want to bring lawn chairs or at least a blanket to stretch out on. You’ll have to leave the pets at home for this one, though. No coolers or outside food or beverages are permitted either, but don’t worry: You’ll be able to buy something to nibble on and something nice and cold to drink. The new season of shows begins Friday with the note-perfect Billy Joel tribute Turnstiles, kicking off a high-energy lineup of bands that continues throughout the season.

THURSDAY

What: Opening night of “Blade Runner 2049”

Where: Cinemark Palace, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton

When: 7 and 10 p.m.

Cost: $9-$16

Contact: fandango.com

Few modern directors convey creeping dread quite like Denis Villeneuve, the auteur of “Sicario” and “Arrival,” whose latest project expands the mythology of “Blade Runner,” Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi benchmark. Set 30 years after the events of the original, this audacious sequel follows a next-generation replicant cop (Ryan Gosling) designed by a globalist industrialist (Jared Leto) whose latest case leads him down a soul-searching rabbit hole into his own creation. Harrison Ford reprises his role in Scott’s film, as a retired blade runner whose own history is crucial to solving the movie’s mysteries. While Villeneuve pays homage to the 1982 feature’s grim urban cityscapes, the visual and aural language of “2049” is certifiably his own: The alien topographies and expressionistic interiors; the exotic, elephantine musical score; and the melancholy drift of its stranger-in-a-strange-land hero are largely of a piece with his impressive oeuvre. The story is plagued by occasional inertia, and it doesn’t quite grip you enough, but its meditations on bioengineering and transhumanism, and its cogent observations on corporate hegemony, surveillance and an underground slave state resonate even greater now than in the franchise’s inception. It will open Friday at most area theaters.

What: Opening night of Fright Nights

Where: South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $30

Contact: 561/790-5225, myfrightnights.com

Fright Nights, one of Palm Beach’s County’s preeminent haunted attractions, celebrates its not-so-sweet 16th birthday this season with four brand-new walk-throughs filled with special effects and live scare-actors. Creative director Craig McInnis and his crack(ed?) team of designers welcome horror fans to these concepts: “Occultus,” about witchcraft hysteria run amok; “Metamorphosis,” a mad-doctor tribute to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; “Shutter,” about a fashion photographer-cum-murderous psychopath; and “The Cuckoo’s Nest,” which riffs on that old chestnut about the inmates running the asylum. Enjoy these, along with carnival rides, food, drinks and other entertainment, through Oct. 28. Through Oct. 5, you can buy discounted tickets online for $25.

What: Opening night of “On Your Feet!”

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $29-$75

Contact: 305/949-6722, arshtcenter.org

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are the closest people Miami has to royalty. Cuban-born and Miami-bred, they personify the American dream: fleeing Communist oppression, forging a legacy in the city’s burgeoning Latin pop scene, and winning 26 Grammys between them. So it’s wholly appropriate that the city that hatched their fame will be the first national tour stop of “On Your Feet!,” the zesty and heartfelt musical based on their vertiginous life. The tunes the Estefans immortalized, including “Conga,” “The Rhythm is Gonna Get You” and “Get on Your Feet,” complement a narrative that addresses the their uphill battle in an Anglo-centric music industry as well as the car accident that nearly ended Gloria’s career. With the creators of “Kinky Boots,” “Jersey Boys” and “Birdman” behind the directing, choreography and writing, this power couple’s story is in good hands … er, feet. The show runs through Oct. 15.

SATURDAY

What: Opening day of “Bling: The Brilliant History of Glitz”

Where: The Wick Costume Museum, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

When: Reservations begin at 11 a.m.

Cost: $48 (includes three-course lunch)

Contact: 561/995-2333, thewick.org

The Wick’s fifth and latest costume exhibition is more than just a showcase of theatrical wardrobes, although there are some great ones on display from “La Cage,” “42nd Street” and “The Producers.” But this celebration of all things glitzy also integrates film accessories from lavish productions such as “Cleopatra” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” Its breathtaking centerpiece will feature samples of Liberace’s most flamboyant costumes, including his iconic King Neptune cape, on loan from the Liberace Foundation in Las Vegas. The exhibition runs through May 20, 2018.

What: Seu Jorge

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $45-$215

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

The 2005 feature “The Life Aquatic” is one of director Wes Anderson’s most eccentric films, worshipped by his cult fanbase while eliciting a shrug from much of the mainstream audience. But even viewers wary of Anderson’s stylized vision probably remember the movie’s musical selections—the ethereally beautiful acoustic covers of David Bowie compositions, sung in Portuguese, by Brazilian singer-songwriter Seu Jorge. Transforming Bowie’s glam spunk into intricate pop-samba numbers, Jorge both deepened and redefined another’s master work, prompting the Thin White Duke himself to comment, “Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs in Portuguese I would never have heard this new level of beauty which he has imbued them with.” Jorge will pay tribute to Bowie on this tour, in which he’ll perform the “Life Aquatic” soundtrack supplemented by movie stills and a stage design that re-creates its stylish submarine setting.

What: Opening night of “The Humans”

Where: GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $57-$60

Contact: 305/445-1119, gablestage.org

Stephen Karam’s drama “The Humans” arrives for its South Florida regional premiere with a most impressive track record: It transferred from off-Broadway to Broadway in less than a month’s time last winter before becoming a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and winning the Tony Award for Best Play. “The Humans” is centered on a familiar theatrical conceit—a dinner party for an extended family—but it avoids the histrionics and broad comedic strokes often associated with dysfunctional-family plays. Praised for its naturalistic dialogue and documentary-style look at a middle-class family trying to stay afloat in turbulent and unpredictable times, “The Humans” features characters that probably look and sound like you. If done well, the production should strike notes that are both, as the New York Times review put it, “blisteringly funny [and] bruisingly sad.” GableStage’s premiere runs through Nov. 5.