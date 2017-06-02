18 Crucial Summer Travel Essentials

Now that Memorial Day has passed, we’ve all got summer on the mind! This also means you’ve probably started looking into vacation spots. Whether you’re spending your summer vacation at your usual destination or plan on changing it up a bit this year, we’re here with the latest and greatest summer travel essentials of 2017.

Carry It On

Due to a serious problem with “over packing” we have yet to carry a bag onto a flight. We’re still trying to master that art, but thanks to the research we have done for this blog post, we think that this summer will be the one! Here’s how we plan on doing it:

Leak Proof Travel Bottles

Bring your favorite shower and beauty products on the go with you without worrying about them leaking or taking up too much space.

Philosophy Happy Travels Set

Bring one of our favorite product lines with you on-the-go. These travel friendly skincare essentials are LLScene-approved.

Kate Spade Foldable Flats

Shoes can be the biggest culprits of them all when it comes to taking up too much space in your suitcase. These are fashionable and conserve space in your suitcase for more of your favorite things!

Squishee Packable Fedora Sun Hat

Hats can be one of the hardest things to pack. This fedora is one of our favorites because it can be crushed and crumpled into a suitcase or beach bag, then pop right back into place as if nothing happened. This hat is key for the summer.

Traveler’s Choice Rome 20 in. Hardside Rolling Carry-On

It is lightweight and durable under the most intense travel conditions making it easy and convenient to lift and lower off a plane.

Converse Sneakers

If you don’t have a pair of these yet, you’re truly missing out. If you’re like us, you hate to have your bare feet exposed while walking through security. It’s more comfortable to have close-toed shoes when traveling anyways. There’s no need to ruin that vacation pedicure if you don’t have to. Another perk about our Converse? They’re easy to repack if you’re looking to conserve space in your carry on.

Kids are a Trip!

Traveling with children. For two late 20 somethings without children, this statement sounds pretty terrifying. Luckily, we have local mommy bloggers and resources at our fingertips to help keep our Boca Raton families organized and stress free while traveling this year. Here are some of our favorite products we came across while doing research on the newest and most convenient travel products for families.

gb Pockit Stroller

Perfect for traveling families because it’s self standing when folded, small, and strong. You can switch from pushing the stroller to carrying it within seconds.

HDE Shock Proof iPad Case for Kids

A shock proof iPad case is key for traveling with kids. We may not be moms (yet), but we know how to instantly calm down a fussy child: give them the iPad. That being said, having that beloved iPad shatter is the last thing you want to happen while traveling.

L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag

In our opinion, one of the most useful toiletry bags out there. The pockets are in the most convenient places you can think of. This bag is water resistant with a built-in hook allowing you to hang it anywhere on your travels.

Babyganics Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes

The essential of all essentials. You don’t leave your house without sanitizing wipes, so you certainly don’t want to travel without them.

Lumiere Waterproof Diaper Changing Pad

You don’t want to leave for vacation without a sanitary and “travel friendly” diaper changing pad. The Lumiere Diaper Changing Pad comes with a bonus wipes dispenser and built in head cushion.

Fochier Luggage Carry on Spinner Set 2 Piece with 4 Double Wheels

Hard shell luggage is key for durability and longevity. We’ve all seen the videos of luggage being manhandled by aircraft employees, so it’s worth it to invest in luggage that will last not only through your summer travel plans, but for years to come.

Fun in the Sun

On to the fun category! Here are some of our favorite beach vacay essentials that will make the walk from your beach house to the beach that much easier and convenient!

Rio Gear Ultimate Backpack Chair with Cooler

One of the worst parts about walking to the beach is carrying your beach chair. Instead of trying to convince someone else to carry it for you, buy the Rio Gear Ultimate Backpack Chair with Cooler. It’s a lightweight chair, which includes a cooler that can be carried as a backpack from one point to the other.

Ban.do Vacation Beach Towel

Terry cloth oversized towel, keyword: oversized. This 70in x 40in towel is stylish and convenient because it comes with a belly band. Imagine the photo opportunities!

Glitter Bomb Water Bottle

Stay hydrated and stylish with this adorable water bottle. You will be the talk of the beach.

Floats

No beach or poolside vacay is complete without one of the trendiest essentials of the summer—POOL FLOATS! If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for your floating needs, Target is the place to go.

Neutrogena Beach Defense

Our end all be all in sun protection skincare. This solution will feel light against your skin without clogging your pores and leaving long lasting damage.

Personalized Large Utility Tote

This large tote can be monogrammed with your name or initials, along with the type of font and color you want the tote to come in. Our favorite part about this tote is that it can be used all summer long and transition easily into future seasons.

Want to know what the ladies of LLScene are up to on the daily? Visit www.ll-scene.com.