5 Stellar Christmas Tree Lots in Boca and Beyond

Now that the Thanksgiving festivities are over, you’ll be itching to buy that most precious of indoor plants, a Christmas tree. And there are several places to pick one up around town. Here is our list of five stellar Christmas tree lots in the neighborhood where you might just find that special evergreen.

1. Hayes Farms

Hayes Farms will be selling Christmas trees in nearby Parkland at 5980 N. University Dr. Although the company is less than 10 years old, it’s already earned a local reputation for offering some of the best Fraser firs around and at reasonable prices. The trees all hail from the Appalachian High Country, specifically Tennessee and North Carolina, and each is inspected before being sent to South Florida.

The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday. If you have any questions, you can call a store representative at 954/275-8895.

Lot highlight: This year Hayes Farms is partnering with Trees for Troops, which provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members—in all branches of the military—and their families.

2. Hart-T-Tree Farms

Sponsored by the Boca Raton Sunrise Kiwanis Club, Hart-T-Tree Farms will be selling a large collection of Christmas trees at Palmetto Park Square. The trees hail from the mountains of North Carolina, Ash County to be exact, and are the lush Fraser fir variety. The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and you can reach out to a farm representative via email at [email protected].

In addition to the Palmetto Park Square location, there are two other Hart-T-Tree Farms lots in Boca Raton: one at Spanish River Church at 2400 N.W. 51st Street and another at Spanish River High School at 5100 Jog Road.

3. Happy Holiday Christmas Trees

Family-owned Happy Holiday Christmas Trees has been operating for decades in South Florida. The company offers a large assortment of hunter green Fraser and Noble firs straight from snowy Michigan. The company’s nearest location is at 1415 10th Street in Lake Park. If you have any questions, you can call a store representative at 954/870-4634.

Fun fact: Did you know? The average tree takes approximately seven years to reach maturity.

4. Home Depot

If you plan to stop by Home Depot to pick up some hardware, you may want to check out the store’s impressive assortment of Christmas trees. The Home Depot at 9820 Glades Road has different varieties of trees for sale, from Balsam firs to Douglas firs. The lot is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and, if you have any questions, you can call a store representative at 561/451-0240.

5. Bob’s Christmas Trees

Last but certainly not least is Bob’s Christmas Trees in Boynton Beach. On top of the exceptionally friendly crew of staff, many a local claim to have found the fabled “perfect” tree at Bob’s. If you’re curious to peruse the lot in search of your own fantastical tree, the lot is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can reach out them at 561/736-6806.

Happy hunting!