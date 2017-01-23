Click on a restaurant to see its featured menu for the 9th Annual Savor the Avenue.

32 East

32 East

Chef John Thomas changes his menu daily to accommodate only the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. 32 East has a neighborhood bistro ambience, offering a fine dining experience in a comfortable setting. A streetside terrace provides an outdoor dining option, along with our lively, full-service bar and lower and upper level dining rooms.

32 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-276-7868 /32east.com

Hors d’oeuvres

Raspberry Point Oysters

Prince Edward Island, Asian pear mignonette

+

Crispy Crab Croquette

with citrus aioli and chive

Paired with Swanson Vineyards Pinot Grigio, Sonoma County 2015

First

Yellowfin Tuna Poke

honeydew, citrus, charred poblano crema, candied cashews

Paired with Swanson Vineyards Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2014

Second

Braised Short Rib and Root Vegetable Ragù

rigatoncini, fontina and wilted greens

Paired with Swanson Vineyards Merlot, Napa Valley 2012

Third

Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chop

on caramelized fennel puree with roasted heirloom carrots plum salad and cabernet reduction

Paired with Swanson Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2013

Dessert

Grapefruit Panna Cotta

with pineapple-mango sauce and coconut toasted almonds

Paired with Swanson Vineyards “Crepuscule” Semillion, Napa Valley, 2007* *America’s top-rated late harvest Semillon

Extra Pour: Add an extra glass pour of Swanson Alexis to your meal at $16 per glass

$150 per guest plus tax and gratuity

50 Ocean

50 Ocean Presents A “GATSBY” Evening50 Ocean-Seafood Planter

Above the iconic sports bar, Boston’s on the Beach, 50 Ocean features a ophisticated, Old Florida atmosphere, panoramic ocean views, and exquisite cuisine with exciting local influences presented by a knowledgeable and seasoned staff. 50 Ocean’s award-winning chef Joe Bonavita is a master talent at creating unique dishes, offsetting different textures and custom sauces in his signature dishes of seafood and meats.

50 S. Ocean Blvd. (A1A), 561-278-3364 /50ocean.com

Welcome

Seafood on Ice

Paired with Woodford Reserve Mint Julep

First

Indulge

deviled eggs, finger sandwiches, oysters Rockefeller, stuffed mushrooms

Paired with Roederer Estate

Second

Fetching Waldorf salad

Paired with Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

Third

Spiced Kurobuta Ham Steak

charred pineapple relish, salacious Swank, toybox vegetables, indecent mash

Paired with Paraduxx by Duckhorn 2012

or

Lobster Thermidor

sultry Swank pole beans, tantalizing matchsticks

Paired with Conundrum, White Proprietary Blend

Dessert

Decadence Lemon Cake

Paired with Robert Mondavi Moscato D’Oro

$145 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Cabana Nuevo Latino

Cabana-EO9A8021

Zagat: “Delicious” Nuevo Latin food is the draw at this “colorful, vibrant” Delray Beach cantina well served by a “good” staff; festive drinks, including “authentic” mojitos and “thirst-quenching” sangria. “Set the scene for a fun evening” including “people-watching” from the sidewalk seats.

105 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-274-9090/ cabanarestaurant.com

Grand Toast

Spanish Cava

Welcome Drink

Coconut Pisco Sour

First

Ceviche

fresh shrimp, octopus, scallops and calamari marinated in aji amarillo, hot rocoto peppers, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, viandas and maiz tostado

Paired with Sauvignon Blanc

Second

Ensalada Cabana

field greens, hearts of palm, queso blanco, tomatoes, red onions, olives, black bean vinaigrette

Paired with Pinot Grigio

Third

Pernil

Latin-American-style braised pork shank, rioja garlic demi-glace, maduros and arroz con gandules

Paired with Malbec

Dessert

Tres Leches with Guava

Paired with Riesling

$99 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Caffe Luna Rosa

Caffe Luna Rosa-TRITATA

Caffé Luna Rosa is the Italian restaurant on the beach and the oldest Italian restaurant in Delray Beach. Awarded the Delray Beach Restaurant of the Year for both 2014 and 2015, Caffé Luna Rosa offers an oceanview dining experience where great food and a great environment come together.

34 S. Ocean Blvd., 561-274-8898 ext.1/caffelunarosa.com

Salad

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

jumbo blue crabmeat, Florida organic corn, fire-roasted peppers and micro herbs

Paired with Prosecco “De Stafani”

Pasta

Cavatelli Con Tartufo

white truffle, roasted exotic mushrooms and brodetto with handmade cavatelli pasta

Paired with Gewurztraminer “Fuchslahn”

Entrée

Forever Braised Wagyu Short Rib

slow-roasted Jackman Ranch organic short rib with creamy soft polenta and barolo demi-glace

Paired with Barolo Stradanova “Antonio Sasa”

Dessert

Cappuccino Icebox Cake

homemade sponge cake with espresso, Italian liquors and imported mascarpone mousse

Paired with Birbet Brachetto “Giacomo Vico”

$125 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Che!!!

Che_main dining room (2)_photo credit Alissa Dragun copy 2

Che!!! is a new concept that brings authentic Argentinian specialties to Delray Beach. This family company has more than 30 years experience originating in Argentina and then in Spain. At Che!!! guests can enjoy the best Intracoastal views in Delray while having a cocktail in its patio bar and finishing with its delicious steaks. Everything is served in an inviting and friendly atmosphere. See you soon!

900 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-562-5200/cherestaurant.com

Welcome Drink

The Basil Baby

First

Argentinian Sampler

pickled eggplant, mini sausage, empanada, cheeses, olives

Pairing Wine

Second

Farmhouse Salad with Prawns

Pairing Wine

Third

Parrillada

skirt steak, flank steak, short ribs, lamb chops, chicken, sweetbread, chimichurri, salsa criolla, baked potato

Pairing Wine

Dessert

Apple Pancakes with Ice Cream

Pairing Wine

$115 per guest plus tax and gratuity

City Oyster & Sushi Bar

CityOyster-image2

Featuring fresh seafood delivered and prepared daily, City Oyster has a full sushi bar and a rotating selection of fresh oysters from both coasts. House-made desserts, pies, breads, crackers and pastas are fresh from its bakery above the restaurant. The large selection of wines is recognized by Wine Spectator as one of the premier wine collections in the country.

213 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-272-0220/cityoysterdelray.com

Grand Toast

Zardetto Prosecco

Hors d’oeuvres

Selected Signature Rolls

from the Sushi Bar

Paired with Mastro Campania Greco

Appetizer

Korean-style Braised Duck and Kimchi Egg Roll

Paired with Altesino Toscana Rosso

Entrée

Local Snapper Pan Roasted Shrimp and Crawfish Étouffée, Jasmine Rice

Paired with Cloudline Oregon Pinot Noir

Dessert

English Trifle with Fresh Berries

Paired with Ceretto Moscato d’Asti

$135 per guest plus tax and gratuity

CUT 432

CUT432-IMG_4274

CUT 432 continues to please. It’s been almost 10 years since CUT 432 opened its glass doors and began to challenge the idea of what a steak house could and should be. It offers succulent cuts of beef, inventive dishes and a great wine list.

432 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-272-9898 /cut432.com

Welcome Drink

Piccini Prosecco, Veneto, N.V.

First

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

Haas avocado, citrus vinaigrette, Asiago croustade, wasabi caviar

Paired with Copain Rosé of Pinot Noir, Mendocino County 2015

Second

Confit of Duck and Farro Salad

pickled candy stripe beets, toasted pine nuts, cranberries, arugula and micro carrot

Paired with Belle Glos “Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara 2014

Third

Seared Prime Filet Mignon

wild mushroom and truffle Carolina Gold rice, bordelaise sauce

Paired with Von Strasser, Diamond Mountain Cabernet 2013

Dessert

House-made Chocolate Peanut Butter S’More

Paired with EOS “Tears of Dew” Moscato, Paso Robles

$135 per guest plus tax and 20% gratuity

Lemongrass Asian Bistro

Lemongrass_DSC8597

Lemongrass Delray Beach has been the place to go for Thai, Japanese, sushi and Vietnamese since opening. With all rolls and dishes made to order, the chefs can create just about anything to your liking. The notable wine and sake list provides the perfect pairing to any entrée. Zagat 2004–2008: “Excellent”; Sun-Sentinel: Top 10 Asian Restaurants in Florida; Florida Trend: Best New 20 Restaurants in South Florida.

420 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-278-5050/lemongrassasianbistro.com

Starter

Pan-seared Vegetable Dumplings

Second

Seared Sea Scallop

with a tamarind glazed topped with Thai mango salsa

Main

Grilled Miso Black Cod

served with a side of Japanese sesame rice and char-gilled bok choy

or

Premium Nigiri platter with spicy tuna roll

Dessert

Green Tea Crème Brûlée

$95 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen and RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar

Gary Racks-FHK Food shot

This year for Savor the Avenue, Gary Rack combined his two Delray Beach locations to offer a one-of-a-kind duo menu to experience both concepts.

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen is the second location to its flagship store in Boca Raton. This restaurant model is crafted on a philosophy in which the management team takes pride: respecting the guests, honoring the environment and supporting local purveyors. Farmhouse Kitchen serves ‘just-good-food.’ Situated on the Avenue, Farmhouse Kitchen is known for its popular Saturday and Sunday Brunch (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and happy hour every day at 3 p.m.

204 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-266-3642/farmhousekitchendelray.com

RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar is a New England seafood house featuring fresh, high-quality seafood paired with Prohibition-style cocktails. It features a unique, nouveau-nautical décor to match the responsibly sourced ocean-to-table menu. Racks Fish House is known for its buzz-worthy daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which includes 50 percent off select drinks and $1 oysters (RACKS DOUBLE D proprietary oyster; some exclusions may apply).

5 S.E. 2nd Ave., 561-450-6718/racksdelray.com

Welcome Drink

Salted Cucumber

Grand Toast

Lunetta Sparkling

Hors d’oeuvres

Kohlrabi Pancakes

tomato sugo, olive currant vinaigrette

Paired with Au Contraire Chardonnay

Appetizer

Jerk Style Shrimp and Grilled Street Corn

opal basil, peanut relish, blue cheese Sriracha fondue

Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Gris

Entree

Buffalo Prime Rib

spaghetti squash, blueberry, almond granola

Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Noir

Dessert

Dessert Duo

banana thyme bread pudding and magic compost cookies

Paired with Noval 10-year Port

$95 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Max’s Harvest

Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 3.45.00 PM

Since its debut in 2011, Max’s Harvest has been a favorite destination for dinner and weekend brunch in Pineapple Grove. Its heritage of fresh, local, natural ingredients and simple preparations has earned Max’s Harvest distinction among its guests and peers as a premier farm-to-table restaurant. Food tastes naturally delicious when grown with care, harvested at precisely the right moment and delivered to its kitchen directly from the source. Fresh ingredients are a delight to the senses and the essence of great cooking. We hope you enjoy the sheer pleasure of seasonal, locally-grown ingredients and the simple, sophisticated flavors that result when you let the land speak for itself.

169 N.E. 2nd Ave., 561-381-9970 /maxsharvest.com

First

Smoked Trout Toast

charred cabbage, pistachio, blood orange

Second

Burrata

chilled pea soup, country ham, morels

Third

Branzino

grapefruit, ramp butter, asparagus, saffron vinaigrette

Fourth

Lamb Chop

buckwheat polenta, radicchio and balsamic

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

kumquats, sesame brittle and whipped crème fraiche

$125 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

RoccosTacos_MG_9517

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar offers an authentic taste of Mexico in a fun, casual environment where guests can sample more than 400 varieties of tequila and enjoy guacamole made tableside.

110 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-808-1100 /roccostacos.com

First

Local Red Snapper Ceviche

leche de tigres marinade, jicama, cilantro, topped with Bull’s Blood chilies

Paired with Strawberry Basil Margarita

Second

Posole con Polpo Barbacoa

guajillo broth, charred octopus, radish, white onions, cilantro

Paired with Casamigos Silver Sangrita

Third

Whole Smoked Pig Tacos

house-made corn tortillas with salsa brava

Paired with Peach Pineapple Whiskey Sangria

Dessert

White Chocolate and Passion Fruit Churros

with tequila-spiked chocolates

Paired with Milagro Barrel Select Anejo

$90 per guest plus tax and gratuity

ROK:BRGR

ROK egg_burger_026_jeffrey-a-mcdonald_south-florida-food-photographer

ROK:BRGR is new to Delray, but it’s popularity in South Florida has already won them numerous awards—including “Best Burger in Florida.” Serving up American comfort food and specializing in overflowing gourmet burgers, handcrafted cocktails and craft beers, ROK:BRGR’s menu has something for everyone. With locations all over South Florida, it’s no wonder they’ve created a cult-like following. Check out their legendary Sunday Social Brunch which offers bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, live music and guaranteed great vibes. We’ll understand if you feel the need to photograph your meal before the first bite…#rokbrgr @rokbrgr

4 E. Atlantic Ave., 954-646-0675/ rokbrgr.com

First

The Threesome

tuna poke wonton, mini lobster corn dog, rok:prawn

Second

Smoked Brisket Bourbon BBQ Mac & Cheese

Third

“Double Trouble” Burger Fest:

Double Truffle Brgr

wagyu blend patty, stuffed with foie gras & black truffle, grilled pears, brie cheese, black truffle marmalade

+

The Stoner Brgr

wagyu blend patty, stone crab tempura, gruyere cheese, pepper-mustard sauce

Dessert Duo

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

+

Bourbon Strawberry Shortcake

$90 per guest plus tax and gratuity

SALT 7

Salt7_TunaTartare_HighRes-3

Indulge your palate with modern American sharable plates, gourmet entrees and premium cocktails in a trendy, upscale atmosphere. Our unique name is derived from a blend of seven exotic sea salts used to season our prime steaks and enticing dishes, making them truly unforgettable. We pay attention to every detail ensuring your dining experience is remarkable from the moment you step into SALT 7, on Atlantic Avenue in beautiful Delray Beach.

32 S.E. 2nd Ave., 561-274-7258 /salt7.com

Starter

Beet Salad

goat cheese, pistachio, citrus glaze

Appetizer

Tuna Poke

bigeye, sesame, citrus ponzu

Entree

Filet Mignon and Sea Scallops

10 oz. prime filet with purple mash, cocoa nib seared sea scallops over butternut squash puree

Dessert

Dark Rum Chocolate Ginger Spice Cake

$150 per guest plus tax and gratuity

The Office

The officetunatacos

Feast on delicious, gourmet comfort food at this outstanding American gastropub, where the food is as important as the creative cocktails, the selection of craft beer, and the noteworthy wine list. This wonderful, four-course meal will showcase gifted executive sous chef Brian Cantrell’s innovative cuisine, including refreshing salads, sublime small plates, award-winning burgers, enticing chicken, steak, and fish dishes, and delectable desserts.

201 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-276-3600 /theofficedelray.com

Reception: 5 p.m. glass of champagne and crudité buffet

First

Baby Iceberg Wedge

house-smoked pepper bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled red onion, gorgonzola dolce dressing

Paired with Nautiqa Cote de Provance Rosé

Second

Diver Scallops and Pork Belly

fontina grits, truffled corn puree

Paired with Meiomi Pinot Noir

Third

Soft Shell Crab and Petite Filet Mignon

black garlic, potato and celery roasty, local honey glazed carrots

Paired with Ferrari Carano Sonoma (Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon)

Fourth

Assorted Artisan Bonbons

Paired with “April in Paris”: Sparkling Brut, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh raspberry

$110 per guest plus tax and gratuity

Vic & Angelo’s

Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 3.45.21 PM

Dine on mouthwatering, rustic Italian cuisine created by talented executive chef Erick Miranda. The expansive menu truly pays homage to the fine culinary traditions of Italy. This enticing four-course meal will showcase the restaurant’s superb salads, house-made pasta, fresh seafood, scrumptious veal and chicken entrées, and decadent desserts. The full bar features inventive cocktails, as well as an impressive selection of wine and beer.

290 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-278-9570 /vicandangelos.com

Hors d’oeuvre

Burrata

prosciutto di Parma, arugula, fig balsamic

Paired with Vic & Angelo’s Signature Toscana Rosso

Antipasti

Colossal Shrimp Scampi

butter poached, grilled ciabatta, broccoli rabe, lemon, garlic, white wine

Paired with Cuterfranca Rosso, Lo Sparviere

Entrée

14 oz. Center Cut Veal Chop

seared in a cast iron skillet, roasted garlic, Parmesan smashed potatoes, wild mushroom, onion

or

Oven Roasted Branzino

butter red skin potatoes, Tuscan cucumber salad

Paired with Vini Artico Pinot Grigio

Dolce’

Venetian Cake

Paired with Treviso Prosecco

$110 per guest plus tax and gratuity

For more information about the 9th Annual Savor the Avenue, click here

Shayna Tanen
Shayna is a 20-something sorta-recent graduate from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. Most of her time is spent fawning over cats and kittens; cooking food at home for her family; and observing Florida’s greatest asset: nature.