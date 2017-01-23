Click on a restaurant to see its featured menu for the 9th Annual Savor the Avenue.
32 East
Chef John Thomas changes his menu daily to accommodate only the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. 32 East has a neighborhood bistro ambience, offering a fine dining experience in a comfortable setting. A streetside terrace provides an outdoor dining option, along with our lively, full-service bar and lower and upper level dining rooms.
32 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-276-7868 /32east.com
Hors d’oeuvres
Raspberry Point Oysters
Prince Edward Island, Asian pear mignonette
+
Crispy Crab Croquette
with citrus aioli and chive
Paired with Swanson Vineyards Pinot Grigio, Sonoma County 2015
First
Yellowfin Tuna Poke
honeydew, citrus, charred poblano crema, candied cashews
Paired with Swanson Vineyards Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2014
Second
Braised Short Rib and Root Vegetable Ragù
rigatoncini, fontina and wilted greens
Paired with Swanson Vineyards Merlot, Napa Valley 2012
Third
Charcoal Grilled Lamb Chop
on caramelized fennel puree with roasted heirloom carrots plum salad and cabernet reduction
Paired with Swanson Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2013
Dessert
Grapefruit Panna Cotta
with pineapple-mango sauce and coconut toasted almonds
Paired with Swanson Vineyards “Crepuscule” Semillion, Napa Valley, 2007* *America’s top-rated late harvest Semillon
Extra Pour: Add an extra glass pour of Swanson Alexis to your meal at $16 per glass
$150 per guest plus tax and gratuity
50 Ocean
50 Ocean Presents A “GATSBY” Evening
Above the iconic sports bar, Boston’s on the Beach, 50 Ocean features a ophisticated, Old Florida atmosphere, panoramic ocean views, and exquisite cuisine with exciting local influences presented by a knowledgeable and seasoned staff. 50 Ocean’s award-winning chef Joe Bonavita is a master talent at creating unique dishes, offsetting different textures and custom sauces in his signature dishes of seafood and meats.
50 S. Ocean Blvd. (A1A), 561-278-3364 /50ocean.com
Welcome
Seafood on Ice
Paired with Woodford Reserve Mint Julep
First
Indulge
deviled eggs, finger sandwiches, oysters Rockefeller, stuffed mushrooms
Paired with Roederer Estate
Second
Fetching Waldorf salad
Paired with Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Third
Spiced Kurobuta Ham Steak
charred pineapple relish, salacious Swank, toybox vegetables, indecent mash
Paired with Paraduxx by Duckhorn 2012
or
Lobster Thermidor
sultry Swank pole beans, tantalizing matchsticks
Paired with Conundrum, White Proprietary Blend
Dessert
Decadence Lemon Cake
Paired with Robert Mondavi Moscato D’Oro
$145 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Cabana Nuevo Latino
Zagat: “Delicious” Nuevo Latin food is the draw at this “colorful, vibrant” Delray Beach cantina well served by a “good” staff; festive drinks, including “authentic” mojitos and “thirst-quenching” sangria. “Set the scene for a fun evening” including “people-watching” from the sidewalk seats.
105 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-274-9090/ cabanarestaurant.com
Grand Toast
Spanish Cava
Welcome Drink
Coconut Pisco Sour
First
Ceviche
fresh shrimp, octopus, scallops and calamari marinated in aji amarillo, hot rocoto peppers, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, viandas and maiz tostado
Paired with Sauvignon Blanc
Second
Ensalada Cabana
field greens, hearts of palm, queso blanco, tomatoes, red onions, olives, black bean vinaigrette
Paired with Pinot Grigio
Third
Pernil
Latin-American-style braised pork shank, rioja garlic demi-glace, maduros and arroz con gandules
Paired with Malbec
Dessert
Tres Leches with Guava
Paired with Riesling
$99 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Caffe Luna Rosa
Caffé Luna Rosa is the Italian restaurant on the beach and the oldest Italian restaurant in Delray Beach. Awarded the Delray Beach Restaurant of the Year for both 2014 and 2015, Caffé Luna Rosa offers an oceanview dining experience where great food and a great environment come together.
34 S. Ocean Blvd., 561-274-8898 ext.1/caffelunarosa.com
Salad
Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail
jumbo blue crabmeat, Florida organic corn, fire-roasted peppers and micro herbs
Paired with Prosecco “De Stafani”
Pasta
Cavatelli Con Tartufo
white truffle, roasted exotic mushrooms and brodetto with handmade cavatelli pasta
Paired with Gewurztraminer “Fuchslahn”
Entrée
Forever Braised Wagyu Short Rib
slow-roasted Jackman Ranch organic short rib with creamy soft polenta and barolo demi-glace
Paired with Barolo Stradanova “Antonio Sasa”
Dessert
Cappuccino Icebox Cake
homemade sponge cake with espresso, Italian liquors and imported mascarpone mousse
Paired with Birbet Brachetto “Giacomo Vico”
$125 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Che!!!
Che!!! is a new concept that brings authentic Argentinian specialties to Delray Beach. This family company has more than 30 years experience originating in Argentina and then in Spain. At Che!!! guests can enjoy the best Intracoastal views in Delray while having a cocktail in its patio bar and finishing with its delicious steaks. Everything is served in an inviting and friendly atmosphere. See you soon!
900 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-562-5200/cherestaurant.com
Welcome Drink
The Basil Baby
First
Argentinian Sampler
pickled eggplant, mini sausage, empanada, cheeses, olives
Pairing Wine
Second
Farmhouse Salad with Prawns
Pairing Wine
Third
Parrillada
skirt steak, flank steak, short ribs, lamb chops, chicken, sweetbread, chimichurri, salsa criolla, baked potato
Pairing Wine
Dessert
Apple Pancakes with Ice Cream
Pairing Wine
$115 per guest plus tax and gratuity
City Oyster & Sushi Bar
Featuring fresh seafood delivered and prepared daily, City Oyster has a full sushi bar and a rotating selection of fresh oysters from both coasts. House-made desserts, pies, breads, crackers and pastas are fresh from its bakery above the restaurant. The large selection of wines is recognized by Wine Spectator as one of the premier wine collections in the country.
213 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-272-0220/cityoysterdelray.com
Grand Toast
Zardetto Prosecco
Hors d’oeuvres
Selected Signature Rolls
from the Sushi Bar
Paired with Mastro Campania Greco
Appetizer
Korean-style Braised Duck and Kimchi Egg Roll
Paired with Altesino Toscana Rosso
Entrée
Local Snapper Pan Roasted Shrimp and Crawfish Étouffée, Jasmine Rice
Paired with Cloudline Oregon Pinot Noir
Dessert
English Trifle with Fresh Berries
Paired with Ceretto Moscato d’Asti
$135 per guest plus tax and gratuity
CUT 432
CUT 432 continues to please. It’s been almost 10 years since CUT 432 opened its glass doors and began to challenge the idea of what a steak house could and should be. It offers succulent cuts of beef, inventive dishes and a great wine list.
432 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-272-9898 /cut432.com
Welcome Drink
Piccini Prosecco, Veneto, N.V.
First
Alaskan King Crab Cocktail
Haas avocado, citrus vinaigrette, Asiago croustade, wasabi caviar
Paired with Copain Rosé of Pinot Noir, Mendocino County 2015
Second
Confit of Duck and Farro Salad
pickled candy stripe beets, toasted pine nuts, cranberries, arugula and micro carrot
Paired with Belle Glos “Clark & Telephone” Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara 2014
Third
Seared Prime Filet Mignon
wild mushroom and truffle Carolina Gold rice, bordelaise sauce
Paired with Von Strasser, Diamond Mountain Cabernet 2013
Dessert
House-made Chocolate Peanut Butter S’More
Paired with EOS “Tears of Dew” Moscato, Paso Robles
$135 per guest plus tax and 20% gratuity
Lemongrass Asian Bistro
Lemongrass Delray Beach has been the place to go for Thai, Japanese, sushi and Vietnamese since opening. With all rolls and dishes made to order, the chefs can create just about anything to your liking. The notable wine and sake list provides the perfect pairing to any entrée. Zagat 2004–2008: “Excellent”; Sun-Sentinel: Top 10 Asian Restaurants in Florida; Florida Trend: Best New 20 Restaurants in South Florida.
420 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-278-5050/lemongrassasianbistro.com
Starter
Pan-seared Vegetable Dumplings
Second
Seared Sea Scallop
with a tamarind glazed topped with Thai mango salsa
Main
Grilled Miso Black Cod
served with a side of Japanese sesame rice and char-gilled bok choy
or
Premium Nigiri platter with spicy tuna roll
Dessert
Green Tea Crème Brûlée
$95 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen and RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar
This year for Savor the Avenue, Gary Rack combined his two Delray Beach locations to offer a one-of-a-kind duo menu to experience both concepts.
Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen is the second location to its flagship store in Boca Raton. This restaurant model is crafted on a philosophy in which the management team takes pride: respecting the guests, honoring the environment and supporting local purveyors. Farmhouse Kitchen serves ‘just-good-food.’ Situated on the Avenue, Farmhouse Kitchen is known for its popular Saturday and Sunday Brunch (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and happy hour every day at 3 p.m.
204 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-266-3642/farmhousekitchendelray.com
RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar is a New England seafood house featuring fresh, high-quality seafood paired with Prohibition-style cocktails. It features a unique, nouveau-nautical décor to match the responsibly sourced ocean-to-table menu. Racks Fish House is known for its buzz-worthy daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which includes 50 percent off select drinks and $1 oysters (RACKS DOUBLE D proprietary oyster; some exclusions may apply).
5 S.E. 2nd Ave., 561-450-6718/racksdelray.com
Welcome Drink
Salted Cucumber
Grand Toast
Lunetta Sparkling
Hors d’oeuvres
Kohlrabi Pancakes
tomato sugo, olive currant vinaigrette
Paired with Au Contraire Chardonnay
Appetizer
Jerk Style Shrimp and Grilled Street Corn
opal basil, peanut relish, blue cheese Sriracha fondue
Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Gris
Entree
Buffalo Prime Rib
spaghetti squash, blueberry, almond granola
Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Noir
Dessert
Dessert Duo
banana thyme bread pudding and magic compost cookies
Paired with Noval 10-year Port
$95 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Max’s Harvest
Since its debut in 2011, Max’s Harvest has been a favorite destination for dinner and weekend brunch in Pineapple Grove. Its heritage of fresh, local, natural ingredients and simple preparations has earned Max’s Harvest distinction among its guests and peers as a premier farm-to-table restaurant. Food tastes naturally delicious when grown with care, harvested at precisely the right moment and delivered to its kitchen directly from the source. Fresh ingredients are a delight to the senses and the essence of great cooking. We hope you enjoy the sheer pleasure of seasonal, locally-grown ingredients and the simple, sophisticated flavors that result when you let the land speak for itself.
169 N.E. 2nd Ave., 561-381-9970 /maxsharvest.com
First
Smoked Trout Toast
charred cabbage, pistachio, blood orange
Second
Burrata
chilled pea soup, country ham, morels
Third
Branzino
grapefruit, ramp butter, asparagus, saffron vinaigrette
Fourth
Lamb Chop
buckwheat polenta, radicchio and balsamic
Dessert
Flourless Chocolate Cake
kumquats, sesame brittle and whipped crème fraiche
$125 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar
Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar offers an authentic taste of Mexico in a fun, casual environment where guests can sample more than 400 varieties of tequila and enjoy guacamole made tableside.
110 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-808-1100 /roccostacos.com
First
Local Red Snapper Ceviche
leche de tigres marinade, jicama, cilantro, topped with Bull’s Blood chilies
Paired with Strawberry Basil Margarita
Second
Posole con Polpo Barbacoa
guajillo broth, charred octopus, radish, white onions, cilantro
Paired with Casamigos Silver Sangrita
Third
Whole Smoked Pig Tacos
house-made corn tortillas with salsa brava
Paired with Peach Pineapple Whiskey Sangria
Dessert
White Chocolate and Passion Fruit Churros
with tequila-spiked chocolates
Paired with Milagro Barrel Select Anejo
$90 per guest plus tax and gratuity
ROK:BRGR
ROK:BRGR is new to Delray, but it’s popularity in South Florida has already won them numerous awards—including “Best Burger in Florida.” Serving up American comfort food and specializing in overflowing gourmet burgers, handcrafted cocktails and craft beers, ROK:BRGR’s menu has something for everyone. With locations all over South Florida, it’s no wonder they’ve created a cult-like following. Check out their legendary Sunday Social Brunch which offers bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, live music and guaranteed great vibes. We’ll understand if you feel the need to photograph your meal before the first bite…#rokbrgr @rokbrgr
4 E. Atlantic Ave., 954-646-0675/ rokbrgr.com
First
The Threesome
tuna poke wonton, mini lobster corn dog, rok:prawn
Second
Smoked Brisket Bourbon BBQ Mac & Cheese
Third
“Double Trouble” Burger Fest:
Double Truffle Brgr
wagyu blend patty, stuffed with foie gras & black truffle, grilled pears, brie cheese, black truffle marmalade
+
The Stoner Brgr
wagyu blend patty, stone crab tempura, gruyere cheese, pepper-mustard sauce
Dessert Duo
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
+
Bourbon Strawberry Shortcake
$90 per guest plus tax and gratuity
SALT 7
Indulge your palate with modern American sharable plates, gourmet entrees and premium cocktails in a trendy, upscale atmosphere. Our unique name is derived from a blend of seven exotic sea salts used to season our prime steaks and enticing dishes, making them truly unforgettable. We pay attention to every detail ensuring your dining experience is remarkable from the moment you step into SALT 7, on Atlantic Avenue in beautiful Delray Beach.
32 S.E. 2nd Ave., 561-274-7258 /salt7.com
Starter
Beet Salad
goat cheese, pistachio, citrus glaze
Appetizer
Tuna Poke
bigeye, sesame, citrus ponzu
Entree
Filet Mignon and Sea Scallops
10 oz. prime filet with purple mash, cocoa nib seared sea scallops over butternut squash puree
Dessert
Dark Rum Chocolate Ginger Spice Cake
$150 per guest plus tax and gratuity
The Office
Feast on delicious, gourmet comfort food at this outstanding American gastropub, where the food is as important as the creative cocktails, the selection of craft beer, and the noteworthy wine list. This wonderful, four-course meal will showcase gifted executive sous chef Brian Cantrell’s innovative cuisine, including refreshing salads, sublime small plates, award-winning burgers, enticing chicken, steak, and fish dishes, and delectable desserts.
201 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-276-3600 /theofficedelray.com
Reception: 5 p.m. glass of champagne and crudité buffet
First
Baby Iceberg Wedge
house-smoked pepper bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled red onion, gorgonzola dolce dressing
Paired with Nautiqa Cote de Provance Rosé
Second
Diver Scallops and Pork Belly
fontina grits, truffled corn puree
Paired with Meiomi Pinot Noir
Third
Soft Shell Crab and Petite Filet Mignon
black garlic, potato and celery roasty, local honey glazed carrots
Paired with Ferrari Carano Sonoma (Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon)
Fourth
Assorted Artisan Bonbons
Paired with “April in Paris”: Sparkling Brut, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh raspberry
$110 per guest plus tax and gratuity
Vic & Angelo’s
Dine on mouthwatering, rustic Italian cuisine created by talented executive chef Erick Miranda. The expansive menu truly pays homage to the fine culinary traditions of Italy. This enticing four-course meal will showcase the restaurant’s superb salads, house-made pasta, fresh seafood, scrumptious veal and chicken entrées, and decadent desserts. The full bar features inventive cocktails, as well as an impressive selection of wine and beer.
290 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-278-9570 /vicandangelos.com
Hors d’oeuvre
Burrata
prosciutto di Parma, arugula, fig balsamic
Paired with Vic & Angelo’s Signature Toscana Rosso
Antipasti
Colossal Shrimp Scampi
butter poached, grilled ciabatta, broccoli rabe, lemon, garlic, white wine
Paired with Cuterfranca Rosso, Lo Sparviere
Entrée
14 oz. Center Cut Veal Chop
seared in a cast iron skillet, roasted garlic, Parmesan smashed potatoes, wild mushroom, onion
or
Oven Roasted Branzino
butter red skin potatoes, Tuscan cucumber salad
Paired with Vini Artico Pinot Grigio
Dolce’
Venetian Cake
Paired with Treviso Prosecco
$110 per guest plus tax and gratuity
