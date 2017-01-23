This year for Savor the Avenue, Gary Rack combined his two Delray Beach locations to offer a one-of-a-kind duo menu to experience both concepts.

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen is the second location to its flagship store in Boca Raton. This restaurant model is crafted on a philosophy in which the management team takes pride: respecting the guests, honoring the environment and supporting local purveyors. Farmhouse Kitchen serves ‘just-good-food.’ Situated on the Avenue, Farmhouse Kitchen is known for its popular Saturday and Sunday Brunch (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and happy hour every day at 3 p.m.

204 E. Atlantic Ave., 561-266-3642/farmhousekitchendelray.com

RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar is a New England seafood house featuring fresh, high-quality seafood paired with Prohibition-style cocktails. It features a unique, nouveau-nautical décor to match the responsibly sourced ocean-to-table menu. Racks Fish House is known for its buzz-worthy daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which includes 50 percent off select drinks and $1 oysters (RACKS DOUBLE D proprietary oyster; some exclusions may apply).

5 S.E. 2nd Ave., 561-450-6718/racksdelray.com

Welcome Drink

Salted Cucumber

Grand Toast

Lunetta Sparkling

Hors d’oeuvres

Kohlrabi Pancakes

tomato sugo, olive currant vinaigrette

Paired with Au Contraire Chardonnay

Appetizer

Jerk Style Shrimp and Grilled Street Corn

opal basil, peanut relish, blue cheese Sriracha fondue

Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Gris

Entree

Buffalo Prime Rib

spaghetti squash, blueberry, almond granola

Paired with Au Contraire Pinot Noir

Dessert

Dessert Duo

banana thyme bread pudding and magic compost cookies

Paired with Noval 10-year Port

$95 per guest plus tax and gratuity