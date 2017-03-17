ReDream, oil on canvas by Evan Lurie. On display at Art Boca in 2016.

Art Boca Starts Today, Ends Sunday

ReDream, oil on canvas by Evan Lurie. On display at Art Boca in 2016.

ReDream, oil on canvas by Alexi Torres on display at Evan Lurie Gallery at Art Boca in 2016.

One of Boca Raton’s most significant—and promising—art events is this weekend—and it’s a don’t-miss. Now in its second year and conceived as a spinoff of the Art Basel idea, Art Boca Raton Contemporary Art Fair starts today at the International Pavilion of the Palm Beaches (along with Florida Atlantic University) at 3450 N.W. Eighth Ave. in Boca.

The fair will feature sculpture, photography, works on paper and installations. There will be local and international exhibitors, including galleries/artists from Paris and Bucharest. The event is produced by NextLevel Fairs and will include a 65,000 square foot exhibition hall, a restaurant, a sculpture garden and a lecture auditorium.

The fair starts today at 11 a.m. and goes through 7 p.m. tonight. Saturday’s hours are the same and it concludes Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission starts at $15.

So get your art on this weekend; this event was impressive last year and promises to keep on getting bigger and better.

