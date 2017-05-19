Arts Garage’s Monthly ONYX Series Delivers the Goods to a Small Audience

Since taking the reins as Arts Garage’s president and CEO last year, one of Marjorie Waldo’s goals for the Delray Beach cultural hub has been to expand its core demographic—particularly among those coveted youngsters from the millennial and Gen-Z cohorts.

ONYX, a showcase of local indie music on the third Thursday of each month, has been chief among this effort. I decided to check it out last night, pleased to find that, at least in ambition, ONYX is already growing: For the first time, Waldo and company added an “Art Stroll” of local vendors in the Arts Garage gallery, just outside the black-box performing space where Miami’s The State Of and Boynton Beach’s Zoo Peculiar played energetic sets until almost midnight.

The vendors represented an eclectic variety of styles and mediums, from cut paper to shell jewelry to 3D prints, with a heavy emphasis on outsider, lowbrow, sci-fi and punk-tinged work—art perfectly suited to an edgy indie night. But the response, from foot traffickers and paid ticket buyers alike, was, in a word, underwhelming. I’d be surprised if most vendors recouped their $15 set-up fee.

The same fate befell the musicians. When The State Of began their set at approximately 9:20, fewer than 20 people were in attendance, which included Arts Garage staff. A few more attendees turned out for The Zoo Peculiar, an hour later, but there were far more empty seats than filled ones in the cabaret-style space. The State Of’s drummer, Nabedi Osorio, was in good spirits when she joked onstage that the atmosphere felt like “a rehearsal,” but she hit on a truth; there have probably been more guests at their practice sessions.

That said, the evening provided a great opportunity to finally experience a couple of bands whose names have appeared on plenty of South Florida shows in recent years. Juxtaposing Steph Taylor’s droning, moody electronics with Osorio’s tireless speed drumming, The State Of’s performance was surprisingly consonant combination of dancehall and poetry confessional. Taylor resourcefully multitasked, playing two synthesizers and a keyboard, her feet massaging effects pedals below, all while singing—often with eyes closed, a pained expression on her face—in a clear and commanding tone that would have sounded right at home on a ‘90s bill with Liz Phair or PJ Harvey.