Boca Ballroom Battle Dancers Already Rustling Up Funds

It’s only 88 days until the 10th annual Boca Ballroom Battle benefiting the George Snow Scholarship Fund—and this year’s dancers are raising money like there’s no tomorrow. Keep in mind we aren’t even close to the August 18 event, but the dancers are already scheduling special events to advance their fundraising campaigns. For example, John Tolbert, the muckety-muck at the resort is hosting small elegant receptions at Neiman Marcus; for a $25 or $50 donation you can nibble on Morimoto sushi while you stare through a glass case at David Yurman jewelry, or lust after the latest designer handbag in the handbag salon. His next event is a singer-songwriter evening at the resort on June 1, and there is talk of future wine tastings and other diversions.

Elizabeth Murdoch Titcomb, owner of IOLITE Creative agency (and research biologist! Who knew?), is hosting a shopping event at Morley in Delray (415 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach), one of our favorite stores, on May 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; raffle tickets will be sold and 15 percent of sales will go directly to the scholarship fund. And Terry Fedele, community volunteer and former hospital executive (she’s a nurse as well) will host a dinner at Josephine’s (5751 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton) on May 23 at 6:30 p.m.; a minimum $100 donation is requested.

We aren’t sure what the other overachievers on this year’s dance team are up to but it sounds like everyone is getting out in the community and rustling up support with the summer barely underway.

And if you’ve forgotten, here are the brave souls who are out there asking you for money and practicing their routines:

Jim Dunn, Vice President and General Manager, JM Lexus

Teresa “Terry” Fedele, Registered Nurse, Retired Hospital Executive, Community Volunteer

Lisa Kornstein Kaufman, Founder & Creative Director, Scout & Molly’s

Derek Morrell, Proprietor, Ouzo Bay

Heather Shaw, Vice President and General Manager, Saks Fifth Avenue

Logan Skees, Director of Business Development, Trainerspace

Elizabeth Murdoch Titcomb, President, EMT Creative

John Tolbert, President, Boca Raton Resort & Club

Boca’s Ballroom Battle is Friday, August 18, at 6 p.m. at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Tickets are $185 per person, or $1,850 per table, with all proceeds benefiting the George Snow Scholarship Fund. We’ll be tracking the progress of these ballroom warriors throughout the summer and making our plans to be front and center.

For more information, sponsorships or tickets—or to find out more about dancers’ individual events—please call 561/347-6799 or visit ballroombattle.com.