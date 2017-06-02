Beatles Tribute Rocks Norton Museum

There wasn’t an empty seat on the Norton Museum lawn last night as Across the Universe, South Florida’s premier Beatles tribute band, played a spirited set of Fab Four hits and deep cuts, capping another excellent Art After Dark program. Clad in their traditional waiters-at-an-upscale-wedding getup, the four men drew largely from the Beatles’ early and middle periods, performing the songs in their original (difficult) keys, and peppering their set with Beatles anecdotes, trivia, jokes and crowd banter.

Ostensibly, the concert celebrated the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” though Across the Universe only got around to performing the album at the very end of their set, playing the LP’s first pair of cuts in a raucous send-off. Few were complaining: The audience loved everything, even the B-sides such as “Things We Said Today” and “This Boy.” Here’s a couple of videos from the performance.