Beatles Tribute Rocks Norton Museum
There wasn’t an empty seat on the Norton Museum lawn last night as Across the Universe, South Florida’s premier Beatles tribute band, played a spirited set of Fab Four hits and deep cuts, capping another excellent Art After Dark program. Clad in their traditional waiters-at-an-upscale-wedding getup, the four men drew largely from the Beatles’ early and middle periods, performing the songs in their original (difficult) keys, and peppering their set with Beatles anecdotes, trivia, jokes and crowd banter.
Ostensibly, the concert celebrated the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” though Across the Universe only got around to performing the album at the very end of their set, playing the LP’s first pair of cuts in a raucous send-off. Few were complaining: The audience loved everything, even the B-sides such as “Things We Said Today” and “This Boy.” Here’s a couple of videos from the performance.
SET LIST (I missed the first couple of songs):
I Feel Fine
All My Loving
Rock and Roll Music
She’s a Woman
Please Please Me
Daytripper
She Loves You
From Me to You
This Boy
A Hard Day’s Night
Can’t Buy Me Love
If I Fell
I Should Have Known Better
Yesterday
Eight Days a Week
Things We Said Today
Help!
If I Needed Someone
Nowhere Man
Norwegian Wood
We Can Work it Out
The Ballad of John and Yoko
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
With a Little Help From My Friends
