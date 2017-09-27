The Best Fall Family Events in Boca and Beyond

It’s that time of year again, Boca moms. I can already smell the pumpkin spice in the air—despite the fact that it’s still a blazing 85 degrees outside. It’s Florida’s version of FALL! Bring on the ankle boots, bales of hay and pumpkin patches because autumn is on its way via fun family events and hopefully, cooler weather. These are my favorite fall activities to go to each year:

Oktoberfest at the American German Club

Dust off your lederhosen and beer steins because on the second and third weekend of October, Oktoberfest is coming to the Palm Beaches. You and your kids will enjoy traditional Bavarian food, drinks, folk dancing and sing-alongs with two bands straight from Germany. There’s also a carnival for all ages and a kids’ zone! Having been to the real Oktoberfest in Munich, this is the most authentic experience your family will find—at least locally. We never miss it. Tickets are only $10 and kids under 12 are free.

5111 Lantana Road, Lake Worth; 561/967-6464

Lantern Festival at the Morikami

“And at last you’ll see the light!”

That’s what I told my Rapunzel-obsessed daughter when I tried to explain the popular Lantern Festival at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. The Lantern Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, and attendees will experience Japanese folk dancing, drumming, an Ennichi street fair and the iconic lantern floating ceremony. Hundreds of lanterns are lit and placed on the Morikami’s central lake in the spirit of Obon, Japan’s summer homage to ancestors who return for a brief visit to the living. It is absolutely beautiful. If you haven’t been, get your tickets sooner rather than later because this event always sells out!

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach; 561/495-0233

Shriek Week at Sugar Sand Park

When it comes to Halloween family fun, no one does it better than Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park. Shriek Week features an indoor haunted house (paid reservations required), outdoor haunted walkthrough, shows, games, train rides and family entertainment. There’s also a killer (free) indoor trick-or-treat trail featuring local businesses and organizations. The 13th Annual Shriek Week runs Oct. 20-21 and 26-28.

300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/347-3900

NEW! Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater

I had to throw one new event in the mix. The Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival is taking over Mizner Park with thousands of pumpkins, a pumpkin food court and pumpkin beer bars! The event promises to be a fall wonderland for the whole family! Admission includes unlimited carnival rides, a kiddie cornstalk maze, scarecrow dress-up activity, beautiful photo ops, and live entertainment. The outdoor event runs for two days on Oct. 14 and 15.

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

