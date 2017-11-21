The Best Local Black Friday Deals in Boca and Delray

We can’t be the only ones who have noticed the quick shift from fall to holiday this year. In our professional opinion, the day after Thanksgiving is when it’s officially appropriate to start all things holiday related—shopping, music, decorating, etc.

Speaking of the day after Thanksgiving—let’s talk about all the Black Friday sales out there.

If you’re like us, you prefer to do your shopping behind a computer screen. Less chaos and no lines and more comfort and convenience. Maybe you’re the type of person who prefers an understated Black Friday outing to get you in the holiday spirit: less chaos but still just enough to be part of the “ madness.” Whichever holiday shopping trait you identify with, we have everything you need to know about Black Friday sales.

Local & Online Fashionistas

It’s very unlikely that you will see either of us waiting in line for “doorbuster sales” or participating in the frenzy of people running each other over with shopping carts, but we do appreciate a good sale.

Today we’re bringing you some of our favorite local and online sales to take note of this year.

Bella Boutique Boca

One of our favorite boutiques in Boca is offering 40 percent off the entire day. Plain and simple, but with huge savings attached to it. They have adorable clothes and accessories for any holiday events you may have coming up or gifts you need to get for your besties.

5050 Town Center Circle, Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

bellaboutiqueofboca.com

Sorority Status

Wait until we tell you about this lovely new (locally based) online store, Sorority Status, a boutique that lets you give back to your sorority’s philanthropy while you shop! How great is that? Lindsey was a Tri Delta at Florida State University, so she always shops to give back to their philanthropy, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. #DressWellGiveBack

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Monday, Nov. 27 receive 20 percent off with code THANKS20

www.sororitystatus.com

Apricot Lane Boutique

As you know, we can’t get enough of Apricot Lane South Florida, so naturally we had to share their Black Friday sale with you. This is what we love about Apricot Lane: they’re not encouraging you to leave your families on Thanksgiving or watch the sunrise to get a good deal. The best sale of the day happens in the afternoon. Here’s what you need to know.

9 a.m. – noon: Buy one get one 40 percent off

Noon – 5 p.m.:Buy one get one 60 percent off

5 p.m. – 10 p.m:Buy one get one 40 percent off

Apricot Lane @ The Delray Marketplace

9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL

Apricot Lane @ The Mall at Wellington Green

10300 W Forest Hill Blvd

Wellington, Florida

Apricot Lane @ The Promenade at Coconut Creek

4419 Lyons Rd, Ste 103C Coconut Creek, Florida

apricotlaneboutique.com

Poema Swim

We’re lucky enough to live in a climate where it’s always bikini season and Poema Swim knows just that, so they’re having some great Black Friday sales. Local designer Morea Arbulu has quite the vision behind her brand and we’re OBSESSED with her suits. Poema Swim is offering:

Discounts upon discounts on their existing sale items

Free shipping with orders over $75

poemaswim.com

Wonderland Bridal Couture

Wonderland Bridal Couture is catering to their brides in more ways than one this year with their White Friday Sale. What other bridal/wedding industry vendor offers Black Friday savings like this? The answer is none.

$150 off regularly priced wedding gowns

$20 off bridesmaid dresses of parties five and up

10 percent off bridal accessories

Appointments Required: (954) 973-8695

3400 NW 62nd Ave, Margate, FL 33063

www.wonderlandbridal.com

Lulus.com

One of our favorite online stores has to be Lulus.com. Head there now and you’ll understand why. No matter the occasion, Lulus.com will have something for you. They’ve been having tons of early Black Friday sales like:

Daily discounts – Go to Lulus.com every day, spin the wheel and win new promos, up to 50 percent off sitewide!

5 x $1000 Shopping Spree – They’re giving FIVE lucky spinners $1000 to shop like crazy! Every spin is an extra entry. We’ve been entering every single day.

Lulus.com

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga has been having some serious pre-Black Friday sales that we can’t go on without mentioning. Alo Yoga is one of our favorite brands for workout-wear, so we will definitely be taking advantage of this opportunity. These are the kinds of yoga pants you can wear out of your house to work out in, run errands in or both! You’re welcome!

aloyoga.com

For the gym rats!

We love an in-studio workout just as much as the rest of them, so we always appreciate when our favorite classes and studios embrace Black Friday with big savings.

Flywheel Sports

A fitness studio you probably see us check into weekly. It’s no secret that we have a workout love affair with Flywheel Sports in Boca Raton.

Friends Fly Free in November!

2200 Glades Rd, Boca Raton; 561/368-3246

Pure Barre Boca Raton

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 26

10 Class Pack: $170

20 Class Pack: $300

1 Month Unlimited: $160

3 Month Contract: $150/month

350 Esplanade, Suite 56, Boca Raton; 561/445-3257

9834 Glades Road, Boca Raton; 561/465-5994

purebarre.com

Evolution Yoga

Evolution is such a fun and interactive fitness studio. Evolution Yoga is a group yoga and fitness studio with a community-centered energy that is highly addictive. They offer TRX, heated and non-heated yoga, heated or unheated Pilates, boot camps, barre, and more. Their instructors are student-based, making fitness accessible to all levels, ages, and body types.

35 Classes for $350

Sign up for an autopay membership & receive your 13th month free

2 free custom Evolution Mat Towels with an annual or legacy membership

1 free custom Evolution Mat Towel with a 6 month membership

One hour private session for $65 (usually $90)

$20 off all Manduka Mats (while supplies last)

$20 for all Evolution Yoga shirts

$29.99 for all Evolution Yoga hoodies

6814 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek; 954/421-0589

southflorida.evolutionyoga.com

For the beauty & wellness enthusiasts

Skin Apeel Day Spa

The staple day spa we frequent, Skin Apeel, is having their annual Black Friday sale and as usual, they don’t disappoint.

With every $125 gift card purchase, you will receive two $25 gift cards FREE! Buy a $75 gift card and receive one $25 gift card FREE!

21301 Powerline Rd #215, Boca Raton; 561/852-8081

skinapeel.com

Delray Dermatology + Cosmetic Center

Delray Dermatology + Cosmetic Center is South Florida’s latest and greatest medspa! They have a boutique full service dermatology practice in East Delray Beach combining excellent medical and surgical dermatologic care with exceptional cosmetic treatments. It’s our new favorite place and we highly recommend that you check it out this Black Friday.

550 SE 6th Ave., Delray Beach; 561/440-8020

delrayskin.com