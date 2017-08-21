How Boca Mag Does the 2017 Solar Eclipse

I’ll just leave these photos right here and let you decide how much fun everyone at the office had looking at the solar eclipse! Even though Florida wasn’t in the “path of totality,” we got to see an 80 percent partial eclipse.

With those eclipse glasses on, the sun burned deep orange, and I felt like I was looking at a twisted moon from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The light was crisp and maybe one Insta filter off from normal. Me and my coworkers also noticed strange patterns in the shadows. I almost feel like today’s solar eclipse should mark the first day of autumn. There’s something different in the air. Guess it’s just cosmic coincidence making me feel a little profound.

We had fun at the office sharing the one pair of eclipse glasses sales representative Gail Eagle had, and people from all the stores in our office suite came out to see the sun.

And somehow the ice cream man knew there would be kids out, because even he stopped by!

People from all over Boca came out to watch the eclipse.

But we didn’t really get to see the total eclipse. A string of states from Oregon to South Carolina saw the full show.

One thing I’ve been thinking about: We all live on the same planet. The same moon just covered the same sun we all wake up to each morning.

We’re all in this together.