Boca mag’s top 4 July 4th 2017 destinations

Boca mag’s top 4 July 4th destinations for fireworks and entertainment

“What makes a good July 4th destination?” you ask. Well, it depends on the criteria. First ask yourself if you’re looking for a family-based environment, a place with responsible adult activities or a spot with a laid-back vibe to chill out and have a beer (or two). Boca mag did the hard work for you by putting together our Top 4 July 4th destinations for fireworks, food and entertainment. We’ve even provided a July 4th essentials checklist. All you have to do is pick a location and enjoy the holiday.

July 4th Essentials Checklist:

-Bug repellent

-Sun-screen (because UV rays don’t tap naps, and it doesn’t get dark until 8 p.m.)

-Blanket/towel to sit down on OR a fold-up chair

-Comfy shoes (preferably sneakers; parking is atrocious)

-Some brew (for responsible adult activities—no glass)

-A portable battery (for all those bomb selfies you’ll be taking under the fireworks)

-Bottles of water (we are in South Florida and it will be hot and humid)

-A portable umbrella or poncho (because once again, we are in South Florida after all)

-Your common sense (I bring that with me everywhere I go)

Now that you have the essentials ready and the car is packed up, let’s find a destination.

4.) Deerfield Beach

The City of Deerfield Beach’s Annual July 4th Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4th at the Main Beach Parking Lot (149 SE 21st Ave). They will have live entertainment (three stages to be exact), food, arts and crafts, and a JM Family Kids’ Zone. These activities take place from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:05 p.m. beachside. A shuttle service will run until 5:45 p.m. Note: there will be road and pier closings. For more information visit: www.dfb.city/4thofjuly.

3.) Boca Resort

The Resort is in a class by itself in terms of decor, dining and activities. If you’re looking for a more exclusive location without the crowds, this is the perfect place to celebrate. Festivities begin Monday, July 3rd, at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 4th, at 12 a.m. at their Stars & Stripes Celebration. (Technically they still make the cut since it ends July 4th at midnight.) Enjoy music, bocce tournaments (no experience required), world class cuisine, yoga, and even some philanthropy. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. on the 18th fairway. For prices and more information visit: http://www.bocaresort.com/holidays

2.) 4th on Flagler

Did someone say Waterfront fireworks? 4th on Flagler returns to the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 with activities from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Guests can play large-scale versions of their favorite games, such as human foosball, bowling and giant Jenga. Carnival rides are available with the purchases of a $5 wristband that gives you access to all large and small games. Guests can also tee-off on the Glow-Fore-It, glow-in-the-dark mini golf course for just $2.50 per round. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, along with two stages featuring live musical entertainment and a DJ Dance Area. Children can enjoy art and crafts activities, while adults can participate in the Clematis Street festivities after the fireworks display, which begins at 9 p.m. For more information, please visit: http://wpb.org/Departments/Waterfront/Community-Events/4th-on-Flagler

1.) Delray Beach- Atlantic Avenue

Where to begin… There’s paddle-boarding, biking, mini-golf, pinball, a sand castle contest, food trucks, kid’s corner and much more. Don’t forget the great music, entertainment and vast fine dining options (Al fresco dining is available at the following restaurants: Boston’s Caffe Luna Rosa and BurgerFi.) Did we mention the fireworks are on the beach?? Arrive early to claim your spot on the sand. The electric energy filling the streets resembles a street party, while somehow still capturing the carefree attitude of Delray Beach culture. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. north of the Marriott hotel. Note: there will be road closures. For more information visit: https://julyfourthdelraybeach.com/