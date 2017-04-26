Boca Mom Talk: Stellar Summer Camps for Every Kind of Kid

2017 Summer Camp Picks

What I wouldn’t give to head off to summer camp this June. Kids don’t know how good they have it. Fun activities, color wars, campfires, s’mores! Camp is the best! Some campgrounds are even capitalizing on parents’ nostalgia by launching adult summer camps complete with luxury amenities and cocktails, but that’s a topic for another blog post…

Here’s the Boca Mom Talk on the local South Florida camps I’m digging this summer and why you should send your Boca kids packing.

Summer of STEM

Ensure your child doesn’t fall into a “summer slump” by registering them for STEM camp! Wacky Wild Science invites campers (ages 6-8 and 9-12) to go on a wild educational adventure. Your child will interact with live land and ocean animals, conduct awesome experiments, become an archaeologist, make volcanoes erupt, travel through space in a mobile planetarium and more! The camp, located at Saint Andrew’s School in central Boca, is run by a locally owned STEM-based education service with 11 years’ experience inspiring students throughout South Florida. I’m seeing tons of STEM-oriented programs being integrated into Boca Raton schools. This camp is sure to give your child an educational edge.

Summer of tumbling

Time to get physical! If your Boca kid loves climbing, jumping, running and flipping, then they will have a BLAST at Camp Twisters. In Twisters’ state-of-the-art facility in east Boca, safety-certified staff will teach your child to tumble through professional gymnastics instruction. The camp also features arts and crafts, movie time, games—and the icing on the cake? Plenty of air conditioning!

Summer on stage

Let your child’s inner star shine all summer at east Boca’s Showtime Performing Arts camp! Your Boca kid will learn and fine-tune their performance skills with South Florida theatre professionals. Located in Royal Palm Place in downtown Boca, Showtime has two main summer camp sessions and several mini sessions featuring performances from Moana, Cats and Glee. If your child is on the younger side, Showtime is also featuring a 12-week performance program on Saturdays where Boca kids can “let it go” courtesy of the class’ Frozen theme.

Get ready Boca moms! Because school’s (almost) out for SUMMER!

