Bounce over to Bolay Opening Today in Boca

Sometimes, I just get tired of eating at Chipotle.

Don’t get me wrong. I love Chipotle. But I can only eat so many barbacoa bowls for lunch before I need something fresh, with new flavors and new options.

That’s why I’m stoked about Bolay opening in the Publix plaza on Clint Moore and Military Trail in Boca Raton TODAY. This place is bright, enticing and lures you in like a fish in deep water attracted to one of those angler fish with a bioluminescent lure dangling off its head.

But rather than being lured into a trap, Bolay takes you — basically — into health food heaven.

The fast-casual restaurant offers chef-driven bowls that start with a base of grains or noodles like Moroccan basmati rice or cilantro noodles; then you move on to veggies like paleo Brussels sprouts or smoky cauliflower; next is your protein (the most exciting part for this carnivore) such as Caribbean spiced steak or sushi-grade Ahi tuna; now onto toppings — maybe an Asian herb mix or parmesan cheese; and last but not least sauces of cilantro pesto, spicy thai and carrot ginger.

The lunch and dinner menu is also gluten free. Can this place actually get any better?

Yes. Bolay also boasts cold pressed juices made in house. I can personally attest to the sublime deliciousness of the “14 Karat” juice: carrot, pineapple, turmeric and cardamom.

Today’s grand opening may also entice you for entirely different reasons. Are you a fan of animals? Because there will be a sloth, zebra and kangaroo outside the restaurant for you to gawk at and admire.

I repeat:

Sloth.

Zebra.

Kangaroo.

Additionally, the first 25 customers to show up today won free catering for 10 people, and our digital marketing strategist, Portia, was the 25th guest in line! I am truly very jealous of her.

The store in Boca Raton (5030 Champion Blvd. #G1D; 561/609-1781) is the third Bolay restaurant in a local franchise. It has stores in Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens, with one set to open in Pembroke Pines soon.

I can hardly wait to finish this blog, so I can run over to Bolay during my lunch break. Writing this is partly very fun and also torturous because I am very hungry.

On that note, goodbye. Wish me luck. I will flood Boca Mag’s social media pages with gorgeous pictures of Bolay shortly.

