Yeeeeee Haaaawwwwww! Brand New Cowboy Ball!

I just got off the phone with Debi Feiler who is the official Party Girl at the George Snow Scholarship Fund who was explaining to me the new format of this year’s Cowboy Ball.

And it promises to be one barnburner of a party.

This year, the Cowboy Ball moves to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, and kicks off with a whiskey tasting and vodka station and hors d’oeuvres from some of Boca’s best restaurants. The doors to the “chuck wagon” open an hour later with a buffet showcasing those restaurants’ (13 so far!) signature items — side dishes to entrees — for a spread that would make Hoss Cartwright proud.

And that’s not all.

Other new touches include a mechanical bull, square dancing with a square dance caller, a live auction, fiddle player, you name it. I am already counting the days.

This is the 35th anniversary of the George Snow Scholarship Fund and the 24th Cowboy Ball, with proceeds going to scholarships for the area’s “brightest and most deserving young people.” In 2016 alone, the Fund awarded $915, 317.72 in scholarships and scholar support to 84 scholars. So not only will you be sipping whiskey and do-se-doing your heart out when you buy a ticket — you’ll be changing a life.

This year’s (all new) Cowboy Ball is Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $175 per person, and corporate “Cowpoke” tables are available.

Please call 561/347-6799 for more information or visit scholarship.org