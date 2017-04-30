5 Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Palm Beach County

Hola! Cinco de Mayo is on a Friday this year, so strap up and get ready for a wild ride. Or not. We’ve got five listings here, ranging from totally tame to “someone pouring tequila straight into your mouth” craziness. This year especially is a reminder to appreciate Mexican culture and its permeation and mingling with American culture. We have a lot to celebrate thanks to our neighbors south of the border.

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

When Rocco’s at the bar, put down everything because you’re getting a free shot of tequila. From noon to 2 a.m. Rocco’s Tacos will have entertainment, a mariachi band, drink specials, tequila giveaways and more. Follow the restaurant on social media to see when owner Rocco Mangel will be at your location giving out free tequila.

Locations from Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach Gardens.

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561/416-2131

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

This newly opened, German-inspired restaurant, beer garden and butcher shop in West Palm Beach will change it’s tune on May 5. Street tacos, $3 Cazadores Tequila shots, $6 guava or prickly pear margaritas and more will take over the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach; www.butchershopwpb.com

LIME – Fresh Mexican Grill

This Mexican chain that offers fresh ingredients and promises good service will celebrate the 5th of May with happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., a DJ, dancing, giveaways and of course, food.

20642 N State Rd 7 #1, Boca Raton; 561/488-9870

Meat Market

This new addition to Palm Beach (191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach; 561/354-9800) will host a “Quatro de Cinco” party May 4 starting at 8 p.m. To celebrate, the restaurant will offer a special Cinco de Mayo cocktail, the Quatro Verde, that night and on May 5 during happy hour. The $10 four greens drink includes Mezcal, Ancho Verdo, lime juice, agave and basil. The drink is also available at the Miami location (915 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305/532-0088) during happy hour only.

Uptown Art

Perhaps you want a more chill evening on Cinco de Mayo (we’re rolling our eyes at you Rocco’s Tacos). Bring your favorite food and drinks to Uptown Art and paint sugar skulls while tearin’ up some taco’s. The class, which runs from about 2.5 to 3 hours costs $35, and advance registration is recommended.

6018 SW 18th St., tuite C4-5, Boca Raton; 561/218-4557

See website for more locations.

