Chef Bryan Tyrell’s Sea Scallops and Proscuitto in Tomato-Cumin Sauce

Photo by Aaron Bristol.

Bryan Tyrell is the pitmaster and chef of Pig-Sty BBQ in Boynton Beach.

Sea Scallops in a Tomato-Cumin Sauce

Serves 4

8 large sea scallops

8 strips prosciutto or bacon

Clean the scallops in cold water and trim off any excess. Pat dry with a paper towel and put in a bowl.

Tomato-Cumin Sauce

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoon red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic

1 8-ounce can drained whole tomatoes

2 teaspoons mild chilli powder

1 teasoon cumin

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons crème fraiche or sour cream

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Makes 1 ½ cups

Melt the butter in a large saucepan and then sweat off the garlic and onion. Add the tomatoes, chile powder and cumin. Simmer for 45 minutes, stirring often. Move the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Season with the sea salt and mix in the honey. This can be made the day before and refrigerated. Blend in the crème fraiche or sour cream when reheating.

While the sauce is reheating, preheat the grill. Wrap the scallops with the prosciutto and hold in place with a sprig of rosemary. Lightly season the scallops with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place on the hot grill for about two to three minutes per side. Be careful not to overcook the scallops or they will turn rubbery.

Spoon on a small amount of the tomato-cumin sauce on a small plate, and place two of the scallops over the sauce. Serve warm.