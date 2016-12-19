new-cafe-boulud-dining-rm

Christmas Dinners in Palm Beach County

Give yourself a gift and make reservations for a scrumptious Christmas dinner. Let someone else do the prep and the cleanup, while you just take care of working through appetizer, entrée and dessert. With a spot of wine. Here are some suggestions:

 

Palm Beach County

Waterstone Resort & Marina, Boca Landing; 561/226-3022: From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a great dining area on the water (pictured) for $65 per person (wine pairing available for $20 extra per person); $20 per child.

Farmer’s Table, 1901 N. Military Trail; 561/417-5836: Open all day on Christmas. Reservations suggested for brunch.

Little Chalet, 485 S. Federal Highway; 561/325-8000: Open for Christmas Eve, with special menu available. From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Café Boulud, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060: Christmas Eve, Executive Chef Rick Mace is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: $125 per person, $45 for children. On Christmas Day, a prix-fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Cost $65 per person, $35 for children. Also on Christmas Day, a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Cost: $105 per person, $45 for children.

Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822: On Christmas Day, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy a prix-fixe three-course dinner. Cost: $49.50 per person, $25 for children.

Pistache, 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090: The French bistro will have a three-course, prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day. Cost is $65 per person, $25 for children, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364: Choose from a Christmas Eve brunch, a Christmas Day brunch or a Christmas Day prix-fixe dinner at this restaurant by the ocean, just south of Atlantic Avenue. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christmas Day brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., then Christmas Day dinner is from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., cost is $48 per person, and a regular dinner menu is also available.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.