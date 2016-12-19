Christmas Dinners in Palm Beach County

Give yourself a gift and make reservations for a scrumptious Christmas dinner. Let someone else do the prep and the cleanup, while you just take care of working through appetizer, entrée and dessert. With a spot of wine. Here are some suggestions:

Palm Beach County

Waterstone Resort & Marina, Boca Landing; 561/226-3022: From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a great dining area on the water (pictured) for $65 per person (wine pairing available for $20 extra per person); $20 per child.

Farmer’s Table, 1901 N. Military Trail; 561/417-5836: Open all day on Christmas. Reservations suggested for brunch.

Little Chalet, 485 S. Federal Highway; 561/325-8000: Open for Christmas Eve, with special menu available. From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Café Boulud, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060: Christmas Eve, Executive Chef Rick Mace is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: $125 per person, $45 for children. On Christmas Day, a prix-fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Cost $65 per person, $35 for children. Also on Christmas Day, a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Cost: $105 per person, $45 for children.

Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822: On Christmas Day, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy a prix-fixe three-course dinner. Cost: $49.50 per person, $25 for children.

Pistache, 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090: The French bistro will have a three-course, prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day. Cost is $65 per person, $25 for children, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

50 Ocean, 50 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364: Choose from a Christmas Eve brunch, a Christmas Day brunch or a Christmas Day prix-fixe dinner at this restaurant by the ocean, just south of Atlantic Avenue. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christmas Day brunch hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., then Christmas Day dinner is from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., cost is $48 per person, and a regular dinner menu is also available.