Color your world—with a new soulmate

For those of you still smarting from not having your very own Valentine this year, there may be a way to get the wheels in motion for next year—by coloring. Yes, you heard us right. A brand new coloring book (fueled by positive advice and affirmations) has just been written by former South Florida resident and relationship expert Arielle Ford (above, with husband Brian)—and it is intended to help you “manifest your soulmate” by “using the timeless principles of the Law of Attraction” by coloring in romantic artwork—and contemplating the accompanying message of each illustration.

For example, the coloring book, Inkspirations, love by design, published by HCI in Deerfield, begins with the notion of intention (“Live in the knowingness that you deserve to have loving committed relationship”) through belief (that your soulmate exists) and on through the stages of trust, surrender, clarity, making your soulmate wish list and more.

Ford will present her new book, which she calls a “transformational coloring book” this Saturday, February 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the downtown Boca library.

Ford is a speaker, a blogger for the Huffington Post, and the producer and author of 10 books including The Soulmate Secret: Manifest the Love of Your Life with the Law of Attraction. Her latest book is Turn Your Mate into Your Soulmate.

The event promises to be interactive and we say you have to start somewhere. So color yourself hopeful and get back in the game. For more information, visit bocalibrary.org/pressre;eases/ArielleFordAuthorTalk_12162016